Oleg Kokorin
@olegkokorin
CEO of Businessware Technologies, machine learning engineer
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @olegkokorin's 7 stories for 9 days 15 hours and 3 minutes.
ai
machine-learning
computer-vision
software-development
Work/ed For: Businessware Technologies
Muranova Helen, IT Project Manager, working in a Data Science Team over the NLP, Computer Vision and Fraud Detection
Nick Bourdakos, Computer vision addict at IBM
SiaSearch, The fastest and simplest interface to build datasets for computer vision.
https://www.siasearch.io/
Andy Gough, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, and Artificial Intelligence Enthusiast.
ISS Art, ISS Art provides comprehensive software solutions - ML, AI, NLP, Computer Vision https://issart.com/