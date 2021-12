Shrey Jain is a Chartered Accountant and a Crypto Enthusiast. He has been in the finance space for a significant part of his career and has worked on auditing & project finance divisions in various industry sectors. His latest Hackernoon story was on the possible solutions to ETHs high gas fees and some altcoins that could be a game-changer in the future. He often writes about latest developments in the Blockchain and Crypto space. He also loves reading books and playing guitar and solo trips.