Coding During Day, Writing During Night: Meet the Writer Branislav Đalić by@omodaka9375

Coding During Day, Writing During Night: Meet the Writer Branislav Đalić

Branislav Đalić is a self-taught software developer with over 10 years of experience across different IT industries. His personal interests are mostly revolving around blockchain, machine learning and information security. His writing routine is loosely arranged around his free time, and that is mostly at night when everyone else is asleep. The biggest challenge for him was and still is keeping the reader engaged and as curious as he is on the subject. Black coffee and black olives are his guilty pleasure of choice.
Branislav Đalić Hacker Noon profile picture

@omodaka9375
Branislav Đalić

https://gitzilla.netlify.app/users/Omodaka9375

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Tags

#meet-the-writer#hackernoon#software-development#writing#become-hacker-noon-contributor#tech-writers#personal-growth#productivity#web-monetization
