"I Write to Learn" Karim Fanous, VP Engineering @ strongDM

"I Write to Learn" Karim Fanous, VP Engineering @ strongDM

This story is a part of Hacker Noon's Meet the Writer series of interviews. Karim Fanous is a software engineer and VP of Engineering at strongDM. His latest article shed some light on the similarities between complex systems and the process/art of building software products. Outside of work he enjoys scuba diving, reading and more recently picked up writing. He tries to write an article every 2 weeks or so. Not necessarily looking to grow an audience, so he doesn't worry about followers or readership, although those are nice to have. Writing helps him to understand things better.
Karim Fanous Hacker Noon profile picture

@kfanous
Karim Fanous

VP of Engineering/Startups/Presently @ strongDM

