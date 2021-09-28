Search icon
Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Ladislav Nevery, Innovator

Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Ladislav Nevery, Innovator

Ladislav. Slavic writer shares his latest Hackernoon Top 10 story. He is fascinated by the genome, gene editing, and gene editing. He has a new story to tell about how Bamboo can control the world by flipping a few gene-like gene bits in its DNA to control its size, shape, and direction, and even more importantly, can grow 1m a day without the cost of flying mazes without the high energy of flying, mazes and mazes.
Ladislav Nevery Hacker Noon profile picture

@neuralll
Ladislav Nevery

My code blocks zero-day exploits on hundreds of millions of computers. Always hoping to make the world a better place.

Check Point

#meet-the-writer #spacex #genome #writing #being-a-writer #contributor #hackernoon-contributors #interview #web-monetization
