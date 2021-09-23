Search icon
Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor, Ismail Tlemcani, Software Developer

Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor, Ismail Tlemcani, Software Developer

Ismail Tlemcani is a software developer from Morocco. He is passionate about coding, music, and reading books. His latest Hackernoon Top story was a summary of the book “Clean Code” by Robert Martin on how to write a clean and understandable code. If you too would like to start contributing to Hacker Noon, **[you can do so here](https://app.hackernoon.com/new)***This story is a part of **Hacker Noon's Meet the Writer series** of interviews.
image
Ismail Tlemcani Hacker Noon profile picture

@ismailtlem
Ismail Tlemcani

A human being, passionated about music, history and coding.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

