Meet the HackerNoon Reader

When marketers reach out to HackerNoon for business inquiries, guess what's the most frequently asked question from them?
You've guessed it right - It's 'Who reads HackerNoon?'
This might sound a bit cliche but
We’re here with answers today.
Our team has designed
HackerNoon’s readership (4 million MONTHLY) comes from THE Silicon Valley and all the other little Silicon Valleys located across the world.
🇺🇸 More than 40% of our readership is from the US,
🌍 30% from the Northern and Western part of Europe, primarily the UK, Germany, and France,
🌏 while the remaining 30% is from Asia, primarily India, followed by China, Japan, the Middle East, and the Far East.
Your favorite piece of info - We’re a community with ~ 4M monthly readership of advanced technologists.
From core programmers to enthusiasts on the frontiers of the latest tech developments such as