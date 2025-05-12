Meet Sora: HackerNoon Company of the Week





Welcome back to another series of HackerNoon Company of The Week, where we spotlight the tech changemakers building the future, one block (or blockchain) at a time. This week, we're thrilled to feature SORA, a radical reimagining of how economies can work in a decentralized world.





SORA isn’t just another blockchain project- it’s an ambitious attempt to create a supranational economic system that serves everyone. Built on Parity Substrate and expanding across Kusama, Polkadot, and beyond via cross-chain bridges, SORA is laying the groundwork for a borderless financial ecosystem. At its heart is a Token Bonding Curve (TBC) that dynamically manages token supply, mitigating the boom-bust chaos that plagues traditional crypto markets.

But what really sets SORA apart?

Its democratic governance model—where the SORA Parliament ensures no single body holds unchecked power—and its mission to foster financial inclusion for all. By minting XOR to fund real-world production and services, SORA creates purchasing power with purpose.





Whether it’s token swaps, cross-chain assets, or just a better way to handle your finances, SORA’s building for Earth, the metaverse, and beyond.

Meet SORA: Fun Fact!





Every year, SORA hosts the SORA Economic Forum, a free global event where anyone can join via Zoom to explore bold ideas in macroeconomics, governance, and tokenomics. The latest one in November 2024 marked its third edition, bringing together community members and experts to discuss how SORA could reshape global finance.





Unlike typical crypto projects, SORA plans to use multi-body sortition, a lottery-like system for governance to keep things fair and decentralized. No power hoarding, just smart, data-driven decision-making by the SORA Parliament.





Learn More About SORA!

SORA 🤝 HackerNoon: The DeFi Writing Contest





Back in 2022, HackerNoon teamed up with SORA to launch the DeFi Writing Contest—a celebration of ideas, stories, and insights in the world of decentralized finance. Running from July to October, the contest welcomed writers from around the globe to share their takes on crypto, DeFi projects, and the future of finance.





With a $20,000 prize pool and monthly 5,000 XSTUSD up for grabs, the contest lit up the HackerNoon platform with #defi and #substrate-tagged submissions. From opinion pieces to deep dives into DeFi tech, the partnership brought together a powerful combo: great storytelling and next-gen financial innovation. Read the winner announcement and top stories here!

That’s all for today,

See you in the next series!

The HackerNoon Team.