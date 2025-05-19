Meet Noda: HackerNoon Company of the Week

Hey Hackers!





Welcome back to another edition of Company of the Week! We like to share an awesome tech company from our tech company database every week, making its evergreen mark on the internet.





This week, we’re excited to showcase Noda, a fintech innovator that's transforming online payments through the power of open banking.





Meet Noda: Fun Facts!

Noda is transforming how online businesses manage payments by leveraging open banking. With access to over 2,000 banks across 28 countries, Noda enables instant, secure, and low-cost bank-to-bank transactions. Its platform includes card and bank payments, AI-powered no-code checkout pages, instant payment links, and real-time financial insights—all designed to streamline operations and enhance the customer experience.





The company addresses major digital commerce challenges like KYC compliance, customer onboarding, and UX optimization. With easy API integration, businesses can go live in hours. Whether you're in e-commerce, SaaS, or travel, Noda offers a modern, frictionless payment solution.





In 2023, Noda grew its turnover fifteenfold and expanded into Bulgaria and Romania. It also partnered with Tickets Travel Network to upgrade payments in the travel sector and launched AI-powered No-code Payment Pages—giving creators a fast, no-fuss way to monetize their content without any complex setup.









Noda🤝HackerNoon Business Blogging

Noda has partnered with HackerNoon through our Business Blogging Program, contributing insightful articles on open banking. With 13 stories published so far, here are a few you shouldn’t miss:





HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program is one of the many ways we help brands grow their reach and connect with the right audience. This program lets businesses publish content directly on HackerNoon to boost brand awareness and build SEO authority by tapping into ours.





Here's what you get:

Backlinks to your website (yes, including CTAs)

to your website (yes, including CTAs) A personalized Tech Company News Page featuring your logo, intro, call-to-action, and socials

featuring your logo, intro, call-to-action, and socials Full editorial support to make your story shine

to make your story shine Multiple permanent placements on HackerNoon and social media promotions

on HackerNoon and social media promotions Stories converted into audio format and distributed via audio RSS feeds

and distributed via audio RSS feeds Automatic translation into 12 languages for global reach

for global reach Your brand also gains domain authority and SEO via canonical links and the story is distributed across 8 different relevant keyword/tagged pages for better organic discoverability.

That’s it for this week. See you in the next one!

The HackerNoon Team