Meet mParticle: HackerNoon Company of the Week

Meet mParticle—a company at the forefront of data-driven marketing and customer experience, and the force behind HackerNoon’s Growth Marketing Writing Contest!
Heyo, Hackers! Welcome to another edition of HackerNoon Company of the Week: our weekly shoutout to companies making waves in the world of tech and digital innovation.


This week, we're excited to highlight a company at the forefront of data-driven marketing and customer experience: mParticle.

Meet mParticle

Founded in 2013, mParticle is a customer data platform (CDP) that helps brands unify their customer data and make it actionable across all touchpoints. In times when privacy, personalization, and performance are the holy trinity of growth marketing, mParticle offers the tools to build better customer experiences by centralizing and streamlining data from dozens of sources. It is a real-time AI customer data platform that powers your entire marketing stack with high-quality customer data.


Here’s what sets them apart:


  • Real-Time Data Collection: From mobile, web, and server environments
  • Privacy-First Architecture: Helping teams stay compliant while staying fast
  • Hundreds of Integrations: Plug-and-play with analytics tools, marketing platforms, ad networks, and more
  • Purpose-Built for Scale: Trusted by global brands like Spotify, NBCUniversal, Klarna, and Airbnb

mParticle <> HackerNoon: The Growth Marketing Writing Contest

HackerNoon teamed up with mParticle to launch the Growth Marketing Writing Contest, a six-month initiative that invited our community to write about real-life experiences in growing products. The results were fabulous:


  • 200+ growth marketing stories published in 6 months
  • Roughly half a million reads generated
  • Months’ worth of cumulative reading time
  • $12,000 awarded in prizes


At its core, this partnership worked because community-driven marketing builds trust, sparks authentic conversations, and turns your users into your most powerful advocates. This is a win for the HackerNoon community, a win for HackerNoon, and a win for mParticle.


Don’t forget to stay tuned for upcoming sponsored writing contests or check out the ongoing ones on the HackerNoon Writing Contests Announcementspage.

Find out how you can sponsor a Writing Contest with HackerNoon here.


That’s all for this one, folks. Until next time!


The HackerNoon Team.

