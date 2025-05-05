Meet mParticle: HackerNoon Company of the Week





This week, we're excited to highlight a company at the forefront of data-driven marketing and customer experience: mParticle.

Meet mParticle

Founded in 2013, mParticle is a customer data platform (CDP) that helps brands unify their customer data and make it actionable across all touchpoints. In times when privacy, personalization, and performance are the holy trinity of growth marketing, mParticle offers the tools to build better customer experiences by centralizing and streamlining data from dozens of sources. It is a real-time AI customer data platform that powers your entire marketing stack with high-quality customer data.





Here’s what sets them apart:





Real-Time Data Collection : From mobile, web, and server environments

: From mobile, web, and server environments Privacy-First Architecture : Helping teams stay compliant while staying fast

: Helping teams stay compliant while staying fast Hundreds of Integrations : Plug-and-play with analytics tools, marketing platforms, ad networks, and more

: Plug-and-play with analytics tools, marketing platforms, ad networks, and more Purpose-Built for Scale: Trusted by global brands like Spotify, NBCUniversal, Klarna, and Airbnb

mParticle <> HackerNoon: The Growth Marketing Writing Contest

HackerNoon teamed up with mParticle to launch the Growth Marketing Writing Contest, a six-month initiative that invited our community to write about real-life experiences in growing products. The results were fabulous:





200+ growth marketing stories published in 6 months

Roughly half a million reads generated

Months’ worth of cumulative reading time

$12,000 awarded in prizes





At its core, this partnership worked because community-driven marketing builds trust, sparks authentic conversations, and turns your users into your most powerful advocates. This is a win for the HackerNoon community, a win for HackerNoon, and a win for mParticle.





