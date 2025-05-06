Meet Peris.ai, Winner of Startups of The Year 2024 in Singapore & Cybersecurity Industry





The special Startups of The Year 2024 Winners Interview series is a celebration of all this year’s Tech Champions. You’ve earned it! The HackerNoon community can’t wait to learn more about your journey!





Tell us about you.

Peris.ai is a cybersecurity company headquartered in Singapore, on a mission to secure the digital future through hyperautomation and AI-driven defense. We build intelligent, modular security platforms designed to scale with the increasing complexity of cyber threats. Our vision is a world where organizations can innovate freely — protected by adaptive security that evolves as fast as the threats.

Tell us how your startup is changing the world.

Peris.ai empowers companies, governments, and critical industries to regain control over their cybersecurity posture. We are changing the world by:

Redefining how organizations detect, respond to, and recover from attacks through agentic AI .

. Enabling real-time visibility and orchestration across systems with our hyperautomated platforms.

Building accessible ecosystems for threat intelligence and ethical hacking to democratize cyber defense.





Our ultimate goal is to accelerate global cyber resilience — making top-tier cybersecurity accessible and impactful for all.

What sets you apart from the competition?

Brahma Fusion , our flagship platform, redefines cybersecurity through agentic AI and hyperautomation — delivering autonomous threat detection, intelligent triage, and rapid incident response across distributed infrastructures.

, our flagship platform, redefines cybersecurity through — delivering autonomous threat detection, intelligent triage, and rapid incident response across distributed infrastructures. Built for dynamic threat landscapes, Brahma Fusion integrates advanced Attack Surface Management, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Malware Simulation Labs, and a unified Incident Response Platform encompassing EDR, XDR, and Network Visibility Monitoring (NVM).

and a unified encompassing Every module is designed to proactively adapt , not just react — continuously learning, optimizing, and executing in real time.

, not just react — continuously learning, optimizing, and executing in real time. With a Platform-as-a-Service approach, Brahma Fusion powers automated penetration testing, bug bounty orchestration, and scalable red-teaming environments — turning offensive security into a self-evolving, AI-driven defense architecture.

What does it mean for you to win this title?

Winning Startup of the Year 2024 in Singapore is an incredible honor. Being selected from over 1,900 startups and receiving more than 174,000 votes validates our mission and the trust our community places in our work. To us, this recognition is not just an achievement — it’s a catalyst for greater impact.

What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to set out for this mission?

Our team is united by a shared purpose: to make cyberspace safer for everyone. From ethical hackers to AI engineers to cybersecurity policy experts, each member brings a unique skill set to the table — bound together by passion, purpose, and trust. We foster a culture of experimentation, rapid iteration, and cross-disciplinary collaboration. Innovation thrives where diversity and curiosity intersect — and that’s the foundation of our team.

Looking back, what milestone was the biggest turning point for your startup?

Launching Brahma Fusion was the moment that changed everything. It marked our transformation from a services-driven company to a product-led platform — delivering real-time, AI-powered defense at scale. The process taught us the value of co-creating with customers, staying agile, and prioritizing outcomes in the face of evolving cyber threats.

What’s one valuable lesson you learned this year that you’d pass on to other startups?

The biggest lesson of 2024: clarity is power.





In times of volatility — whether driven by technological shifts, geopolitical uncertainty, or the rapid rise of AI — staying grounded in your core mission is essential. Clear direction enables fast decisions, sharp execution, and focused innovation. Distractions are costly. Startups must align their vision with real-world impact and move with precision, even when everything around them is changing.

How do you envision your industry evolving in the coming years, and how will your startup stay ahead?

Cybersecurity is rapidly shifting toward **autonomous defense and integrated ecosystems. \ Attackers are already leveraging automation — defenders must match or exceed that pace. We’re building for that future by:





Advancing AI-powered orchestration for autonomous incident response.

for autonomous incident response. Developing unified platforms across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments.

Enhancing threat intelligence with real-world behavioral data and attack simulations.





Peris.ai aims not just to adapt — but to lead and shape the future of cybersecurity.

How do you or your company intend to embrace the responsibility of this title in 2025?

This award carries a responsibility to lead with integrity and impact. In 2025, we plan to:





Expand our public-private collaborations across Asia , driving regional cybersecurity innovation and strengthening national-level defenses.

, driving regional cybersecurity innovation and strengthening national-level defenses. Advance AI-driven solutions that not only counter technical threats, but also address the broader security ecosystem — including infrastructure, automation, and real-time response.

that not only counter technical threats, but also address the broader security ecosystem — including infrastructure, automation, and real-time response. Raise the standard of cybersecurity readiness by delivering solutions that are proactive, scalable, and deeply aligned with evolving digital risks.

What goals are you looking forward to accomplishing in 2025?

In the year ahead, we’re focused on ambitious but meaningful goals:





Scale Brahma Fusion across five new international regions , expanding our footprint and delivering next-generation cybersecurity to more organizations.

, expanding our footprint and delivering next-generation cybersecurity to more organizations. Deepen strategic partnerships with national governments and critical infrastructure providers to enhance cyber resilience at a regional level.

to enhance cyber resilience at a regional level. Accelerate innovation within our agentic AI and hyperautomation platform, ensuring our solutions stay ahead of emerging threats and operational demands.

2024 has been crazy, with all the new techs, and all the geopolitics fluctuations. What are the impacts of these to your startup, and to your industry as a whole? Be as brief or as detailed as you like.

2024 redefined the cybersecurity landscape. The rise of generative AI gave attackers new tools, while also giving defenders new capabilities. Meanwhile, geopolitical instability blurred the lines between cybercrime and cyber warfare. These dynamics pushed us to:





Prioritize real-time automation and proactive response strategies.

Invest in cross-border threat intelligence and collaboration tools.

Design localized security simulations to adapt to region-specific attack patterns.





It was a year of accelerated learning, and we emerged more adaptive, resilient, and mission-focused.

We would love your feedback on HackerNoon as a tech publication! How has your experience been with us? Any words of wisdom you’d like to share with us?

HackerNoon is a rare platform that balances technical depth with authentic storytelling. TheStartup of the Year campaign gave a global stage to emerging innovators and helped amplify our story meaningfully. To the HackerNoon team and readers: thank you for celebrating builders, challengers, and explorers.





To fellow startups: build what matters, protect what’s essential, and never stop questioning the norm.



