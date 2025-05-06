Meet Bird Eye India, Winner of Startups of The Year 2024 in Fashion





Tell us about you.

My name is Akshay Khubchandani and I’m the founder of Bird Eye. Ive always been passionate about entrepreneurship and that led me to create a brand that bridges performance with aesthetics.

Tell us how your startup is changing the world.

At Bird Eye, we believe fashion is not just look good. It should feel good, do good and last long. We believe that performance fabrics and design shouldn't be limited to workouts, they should fit seamlessly into your daily life. Our mission is to make activewear a part of everyday fashion, comfortable enough for lounging, polished enough for meetings, and durable enough for an active lifestyle.

What sets you apart from the competition?

What sets us apart is an uncompromising focus on quality, fit, and fabric. Every piece we create is made using premium materials that not only feel incredible but are built to last maintaining their shape, softness, and performance wear after wear. We invest heavily in perfecting the fit so that our customers feel confident and comfortable, whether they’re moving or relaxing. We also believe that great design shouldn’t come with a luxury price tag, which is why we offer exceptional quality at competitive pricing.

What does it mean for you to win this title?

Winning this title is an incredible honour, and I feel deeply grateful and blessed. It’s a reflection of the hard work, passion, and vision that went into building Bird Eye from the ground up. This recognition motivates me even more to keep pushing boundaries and continuing to create products that make a real difference in people’s lives. Thank you HACKERNOON!

Looking back, what milestone was the biggest turning point for your startup?

Looking back, one of the biggest turning points for Bird Eye was the moment we started getting recognized and appreciated across India not just by customers, but also by industry leaders and investors. That validation reinforced that we were building something truly meaningful and gave us the momentum to scale faster.

What’s one valuable lesson you learned this year that you’d pass on to other startups?

One of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned this year is that success takes patience, persistence, and consistent hard work. Building something meaningful doesn’t happen overnight, it takes time to grow, to earn trust, and to create real impact.

How do you envision your industry evolving in the coming years, and how will your startup stay ahead?

The athleisure industry is evolving rapidly, and it’s clear that it’s not just a trend, it’s becoming the new standard for everyday wear. In the coming years, I see even more people embracing the flexibility and comfort that activewear offers, with athleisure taking over as the go-to choice for both style and function. At Bird Eye, we will continue to stay ahead by doing what we do best i.e creating high-quality, versatile pieces that seamlessly blend performance with style.

How do you or your company intend to embrace the responsibility of this title in 2025?

As of now, I feel deeply honored and grateful to have received this recognition. It's a moment of reflection for me and our team, and we don’t take it lightly. In 2025, our focus will be on living up to this title by continuing to deliver high-quality, innovative products that make a real impact in people’s lives.

What goals are you looking forward to accomplishing in 2025?

In 2025, we’re focused on expanding our reach and solidifying our presence in new markets. Our goal is to introduce new collections that elevate the athleisure experience combining style, comfort, and performance in ways that meet the needs of our customers. We also aim to continue growing our community, ensuring that we stay connected with the people who support us.

We would love your feedback on HackerNoon as a tech publication! How has your experience been with us?

My experience with HackerNoon has been fantastic. From the moment we were featured, it felt like a true recognition of the hard work and passion that goes into building a brand. HackerNoon has provided an incredible platform to connect with like-minded individuals, entrepreneurs, and innovators, and it’s been an honour to be a part of that community.







