Meet Yito Digital, Winner of Startups of The Year 2024 in London, UK

Tell us about you.

Yito is a subscription-based creative service offering design, copywriting, and development support to businesses of all sizes. Our mission is to make quality creative work accessible, affordable, and straightforward. We truly envision a future where businesses can access premium creative support without the traditional barriers of hiring and high overheads.

Tell us how your startup is changing the world.

We are rethinking how businesses access creative talent. By offering an on-demand subscription model, we give businesses flexibility, cost savings, and high-quality work without the usual risks and commitments of traditional hiring. Our goal is to help businesses scale smarter with creative support that adapts to their needs.

What sets you apart from the competition?

Our approach combines flexibility with quality. Every project is director-approved, ensuring consistently high standards. Our subscription model allows businesses to scale their creative needs up or down as required, with no hidden fees. We offer full transparency, fast turnaround times, and a genuinely experienced team who care about delivering excellent work.

What does it mean for you to win this title?

It is a significant recognition of the hard work and commitment we have put into building Yito. It’s a proud moment for our team and a confirmation that there is real demand for a smarter, simpler way to access creative services.

What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to set out for this mission?

Our team is experienced, reliable, and extremely passionate about delivering high-quality work. We have built a culture where innovation is encouraged, feedback is valued, and everyone understands the importance of client success. It's this shared mindset that makes us the right team to do what we do best.

Looking back, what milestone was the biggest turning point for your startup?

Refining our subscription model was the key turning point. It simplified our offering, made our value clear to clients, and allowed us to grow more quickly. We truly learnt that simplicity and flexibility are what businesses need most.

What’s one valuable lesson you learned this year that you’d pass on to other startups?

Focus on what matters most to your clients and identify key priorities for the business. 2024 brought rapid change, but staying focused on delivering quality and value has been critical to our continued growth.

How do you envision your industry evolving in the coming years, and how will your startup stay ahead?

The creative services industry will continue to shift towards flexible, subscription-based models. Businesses want quality and speed without the complications of traditional hiring or trapped in a lengthy contract. We will stay ahead by continuously refining our service, listening to client needs, and investing in technology that supports faster, smarter workflows.

How do you or your company intend to embrace the responsibility of this title in 2025?

We intend to use this recognition to further strengthen our service offering, expand our reach, and continue advocating for better, more accessible creative support models. We see it as an opportunity to lead by example and keep raising industry standards.

What goals are you looking forward to accomplishing in 2025?

In 2025, we aim to expand our client base, improve our service offerings, and further enhance our client portal for a smoother experience. Growth will remain focused on delivering even greater value to our clients.

2024 has been crazy, with all the new techs, and all the geopolitics fluctuations. What are the impacts of these to your startup, and to your industry as a whole? Be as brief or as detailed as you like.

New technologies, especially AI, have streamlined parts of our workflow but have also raised expectations for quality and creativity. Economic uncertainty has made flexibility more important than ever for our clients, which has reinforced the value of our subscription model.

We would love your feedback on HackerNoon as a tech publication! How has your experience been with us?

The platform offers honest, relevant content and provides valuable visibility for startups like ours. It’s a strong voice in the tech community.

Any words of wisdom you’d like to share with us?

Focus on building genuine value for your clients. Trends change, but businesses will always appreciate reliability, quality, authenticity and transparency.




