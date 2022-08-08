3 Ways To Optimise Your Funnels For Better Conversions

How to optimize your funnels: - Create an ideal client profile - Challenge their pre-existing beliefs & build their trust in your solution - Optimize your offer to be irresistible

It’s time to say goodbye to stress-inducing funnels.





And I’ll show you how to optimize your funnels for better conversions and better quality leads - my way.





If you want higher ROI from your funnel, it’s important that you start by building a timeless customer profile so that you:





a) don’t guess what’s going to be in the funnel, and

b) don’t guess what’s going to make your customer convert.





And even if your prospects/leads don’t buy, your messaging isn’t pushy or sleazy. You want your customers to think, “they’re talking to just me.”





That way, you get to build trust with them, which builds loyalty over time.





Now, let's dive in.

Where to look for leaks

The first step to optimize your funnel? Clean up the leaks!





Many funnels fail because of these reasons:

Messy, inconsistent messaging



Long, complicated & exhausting buyer journeys



They don’t cater to the prospects’ goals or problems



Weak CTAs that don’t inspire action



The offer doesn’t have enough incentives to buy





For example, my freelance digital marketing blogging biz funnel flopped.





My messaging spoke to anyone and everyone who needed a writer - caused confusion on my end and anyone on my site



My services were basic - I’ll write blog posts for you. I couldn’t describe my prospect’s desired transformation and use that to sell or stand out from thousands of blog writers.



Basic CTAs - “Learn more,” “Click here,” etc, didn’t entice the reader to click or want what I promised.





I’ve since niched down my messaging for a particular client, created more valuable services, and improved my copywriting and CTAs.





For you, some improvements could look like this:

Making your messaging consistent in all your emails, website pages, landing pages, etc.



Creating an ideal client profile so you understand who you’re talking to and what makes them convert



Optimizing your offer to be irresistible for that profile





Let’s break them down below.

#1 Start With Your Ideal Client Profile

This isn’t your average “Debbie the Demand Gen Marketer with 3.5 kids” persona (lmao!?)





This is the person who’s ready to buy from you and will fall in love with your offer.





Before you show them that…

You understand their problem, and

You have the solution to their problem?





You need to know how they feel about their current situation, the transformation they desire, and how to communicate your solution’s promise.





It’s simple.

Their desired outcome:

What is the most important outcome they need to get right now, that will help them overcome their problem?





For example, a busy marketer juggling multiple projects needs one platform to track & manage each project efficiently.





How does your solution improve:

Their quality of life?

Their social interactions?

Their businesses?

Their finances?

Their attitude towards your solution:

What primary emotion do they feel when they learn about your solution? Are they sceptical of your solution? Do they approve of your solution?





If they don’t trust your solution, your funnel should build trust. If they trust your solution, your funnel should prove that it will solve their problem.

What your solution helps them overcome:

In the simplest words, what does your solution promise to solve for them?





For example:

LinkedIn helps you connect with professionals and find jobs



Publer helps you schedule your social media content



A recipe book shows you how to cook delicious food



This is the first step to creating messaging that connects with people who want what you sell.

The next one? It’s right below.

2# Challenge their pre-existing beliefs

You’re looking for that A-ha moment, or the moment your prospect realizes your solution is perfect for them.





When they’ve finished in your funnel, your prospects should convert their pre-existing beliefs to what you want them to believe.





If they’re disappointed, they should feel hopeful by the end of the funnel.





If they’re frustrated with their current situation, they should feel empowered to solve it at the end.





Life should look better for them as they adopt your solution. When they’re done with your solution, they should achieve (or soon achieve) their desired outcome.





Time for a little research & discovery.





Start asking your customers what they think about your solution & industry. You can also research social media, turn to your past interviews, analytics & surveys, or audit your competitors to see what they think.





If your industry is known for sleazy practices, how can you show that you’re different?



If they believe that [alternative solution] is good for them but it’s actually not, how can you show that your is better and safer?



You can also ask yourself these questions to understand what they believe:

What other solutions have they already tried?



What do they need to do to finally achieve their desired outcome?



What changes do they want to experience or see?



How does your solution solve their number one problem?





Before they reach that A-ha moment, understand what they need to think and feel first.

#3 Optimize your offer

All the work you’ll do isn’t worth it for a bland, boiled-onion, “seen it before” kinda offer.

What makes your solution a no-brainer and a priority?





Here are a few brainstorming tips:

What unique feature or process helps your customers solve their problems faster/more efficiently?



What specific problem does your solution solve?



Do you have proof that your solution works? This includes but isn’t limited to testimonials, studies, or statistics.



What benefits of your solution help them reach their desired outcome?





These are some ways to optimize your offers:

Make it easily accessible! When funnels are too long, they remove the urgency that buyers need to act quickly.



Add a guarantee to remove risks. For example, if you offer a free trial, tell your prospects that they can cancel after X days and not be charged.



It’s your turn

Your funnel should start with your customers in mind. When your messaging blends in, your solution can’t stand out.





What do you think? Comment below :)





TL;DR

Create an ideal client profile

Challenge their pre-existing beliefs & build their trust in your solution

Optimize your offer to be irresistible







