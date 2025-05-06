Meet Brilli Global, Inc (Globl.ai), Winner of Startups of The Year 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia









Tell us about you.

We are an early-stage AI-SaaS startup on a mission to transform global software delivery through Agentic AI automation.





Our flagship AI-powered platform- Globl.ai provides access to software, AI agents and top-tier global talent that helps speed software delivery, reduces software development costs, improves code quality and boosts talent retention.





Our platform Globl.ai enables global software development teams to:





Optimize Stand up meetings/daily updates

Automate Sprint Planning/Retros/requirements

Gain intelligent insights into software delivery

Simplify SAFE-PI Planning/dependency management

Reduce incident resolution time





Globl.ai also provides access to pre-vetted top-tier global talent through our global partner network.

Tell us how your startup is changing the world.

Through our platform Globl.ai- we are enabling a borderless business world, where companies in developed nations can not only tap into top-tier global talent but also ensure success of their initiatives by leveraging our AI-powered tools bundled into our talent offerings.





Our platform significantly reduces impact of traditional barriers in leveraging global teams such as Time-Zone differences, Language barriers and cultural differences by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI). This leads to greater adoption of global talent for critical initiatives resulting in improved economic opportunities for talent in developing nations while simultaneously boosting gdp growth for developing nations by enabling small and medium IT enterprises in emerging economies to improve their chances of success on a global scale. The organizations in developed nations gain as well through improved revenues and profits through innovation enabled by leveraging the global team.





Our impact is directly aligned with UN Sustainable development goal (SDG) #8- Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.





Our long-term plans include extending the platform to support a wider breadth of global business services (GBS) functions which will 100X our economic opportunity creation impact on the world.

What sets you apart from the competition?

Software development is a complex endeavor. Add a globally distributed technology team to the mix and we are now looking at a 10X complexity.





While many vendors offer “Agile Project Management”, “Code Co-Pilots”, “Software Intelligence” and “Talent Platforms” as siloed offerings, we are the only platform to offer an integrated solution focused exclusively on global software delivery.





We take an agentic approach to address barriers such as Time zone/Language/Culture differences resulting in a smooth experience in leveraging a global software team.

What does it mean for you to win this title?

We are thrilled to be nominated as a top-startup in our hometown city, Atlanta, GA. As a top-tier technology hub, Atlanta, Georgia is an exciting place to build technology startups given the breadth of affordable talent available and easy access to global markets.





We are truly honored to be recognized as a top-startup in Atlanta and contribute to this growing top-notch US startup hub.

What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to set out for this mission?

As a platform designed to optimize global software delivery, we are ourselves a globally distributed team. Our top-notch global team is also fascinatingly a consumer of our own product- so our customer discovery often begins with thinking about “how can we improve our own operations”?





Our leadership team and board of advisors have decades of experience in the technology industry with significant first-hand experience in leading global software delivery and managing business operations in multiple global locations.





In addition, Founder, CEO, Vik kasturi experienced the challenges in global software delivery first hand while operating his first venture Digitivy, that offered IT services to clients in North America via global software teams located in India and LATAM.

Looking back, what milestone was the biggest turning point for your startup?

An interaction with a prospect at our first major tech conference was eye opening. Their comments around how they currently deal with challenging work-life balance due to time-zone differences when working with their offshore team and how overall productivity isn’t optimal due to all the manual follow ups and inefficiencies introduced due to the various hand-offs across global team members helped confirm our hypothesis around addressing the problem in our niche focus area- Optimizing software delivery for globally distributed teams. Our pilot users have further shared similar challenges strengthening our belief in our solution hypothesis for Globl.ai.

What’s one valuable lesson you learned this year that you’d pass on to other startups?

Building a community around the problem domain/mission early on is immensely helpful. Our community Agiler.ai focuses on individuals passionate about achieving optimal global agile delivery. Building community is useful to learn more about what your ideal customer profile (ICP) users are looking for, validate the pain points you are solving for and most importantly it serves as a great forum to share your knowledge and expertise that can help your ICP users in their current initiatives.

How do you envision your industry evolving in the coming years, and how will your startup stay ahead?

We envision a future where global software delivery and global business services (GBS) will be predominantly fulfilled through a mix of Agentic AI solutions and global human talent. We are well poised to address this evolution through our platform Globl.ai which is purpose built for human-ai collaboration on a global scale.

How do you or your company intend to embrace the responsibility of this title in 2025?

We will be actively sharing our insights on venture building and trends we are witnessing in the AI/SaaS space to help our fellow founders.

What goals are you looking forward to accomplishing in 2025?

We are looking to build on our beta/pilot phase and add several Startups/SaaS/Service Providers who leverage globally distributed software development teams as paying customers. In addition, we anticipate building on our feature set to address requirements for enterprise user segment.

2024 has been crazy, with all the new techs, and all the geopolitics fluctuations. What are the impacts of these to your startup, and to your industry as a whole? Be as brief or as detailed as you like.

Digital transformation requires access to top-technology talent. We expect the emergence of agentic ai capabilities will help enterprises do more with less. Also, we expect reduced availability of tech talent in markets such as North america due to immigration restrictions. Both trends align well with our product vision to enable seamless access to global tech talent while also providing tools to accelerate software delivery using agentic AI solutions.

We would love your feedback on HackerNoon as a tech publication! How has your experience been with us?

Hackernoon insights are a great source of knowledge for every professional in the technology industry. We have had a great experience as a startup participating in the Start of the year 2024 program and also as a reader of fantastic tech focused news/updates.

Any words of wisdom you’d like to share with us?

Keep hacking your way to success.







