Meet Nexustorage, Minerva, and JobTab: HackerNoon Startups of the Week

Greetings all!

Welcome to another HackerNoon Startups of the Week feature. Every week, the HackerNoon team spotlights standout companies from our Startups of the Year database, all tipped as top performers in their industries and regions.

This week, we’re shining a light on three exciting startups—Minerva, Nexustorage, and JobTab.

Meet the Startups of the Week

Meet Nexustorage from Wellington, New Zealand

Industry: Business Intelligence

Nexustorage is intelligent, software-defined storage that unifies block, file, cloud, and object storage into a single, scalable pool. It automatically places data across tiers—down to the subfile level—based on real-time usage, delivering top performance at lower cost. With built-in SmartProtect, Nexustorage also safeguards data by creating cloud-based replicas, reducing the risk of loss without extra tiering or archiving tools.

Meet Minerva from Delhi, India

Industry: Training and Consulting

Minerva helps financial institutions fight money laundering at scale. Built specifically for risk assessment, Minerva taps into billions of data points and uses real-time machine learning to build smart, context-rich profiles of every customer. That means faster investigations, fewer false positives, and compliance programs that cost half as much as traditional tools.

Meet JobTab from Brisbane, Australia

Industry: Software Development

JobTab helps companies find and connect with the right tech talent. As a hiring platform built on clarity and trust, JobTab ensures that every job listing includes meaningful information like salary ranges, key requirements, benefits, and a breakdown of the hiring process.

By being transparent from the start, JobTab helps employers attract candidates who are not only qualified but also aligned with the company’s values and goals.

