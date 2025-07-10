Meet Nexustorage, Minerva, and JobTab: HackerNoon Startups of the Week

Welcome to HackerNoon Startups of the Week! Each week, the HackerNoon team showcases a list of startups from our Startups of The Year database. All these startups have been nominated as one of the best in their respective category or region. This week, we’re pleased to bring you Minerva, Nexustorage, and JobTab.

Greetings all!

Welcome to another HackerNoon Startups of the Week feature. Every week, the HackerNoon team spotlights standout companies from our Startups of the Year database, all tipped as top performers in their industries and regions.

This week, we’re shining a light on three exciting startups—Minerva, Nexustorage, and JobTab.

Meet the Startups of the Week

Meet Nexustorage from Wellington, New Zealand

Industry: Business Intelligence

Nexustorage is intelligent, software-defined storage that unifies block, file, cloud, and object storage into a single, scalable pool. It automatically places data across tiers—down to the subfile level—based on real-time usage, delivering top performance at lower cost. With built-in SmartProtect, Nexustorage also safeguards data by creating cloud-based replicas, reducing the risk of loss without extra tiering or archiving tools.

Meet Minerva from Delhi, India

Industry: Training and Consulting

Minerva helps financial institutions fight money laundering at scale. Built specifically for risk assessment, Minerva taps into billions of data points and uses real-time machine learning to build smart, context-rich profiles of every customer. That means faster investigations, fewer false positives, and compliance programs that cost half as much as traditional tools.

Meet JobTab from Brisbane, Australia

Industry: Software Development

JobTab helps companies find and connect with the right tech talent. As a hiring platform built on clarity and trust, JobTab ensures that every job listing includes meaningful information like salary ranges, key requirements, benefits, and a breakdown of the hiring process.

By being transparent from the start, JobTab helps employers attract candidates who are not only qualified but also aligned with the company’s values and goals.

What's Business Blogging?

HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program is one of the many ways we help brands grow their reach and connect with the right audience. This program lets businesses publish content directly on HackerNoon to boost brand awareness and build SEO authority by tapping into ours.

HackerNoon Business Blogging Testimonials.

Here's what you get:

  • Backlinks to your website (yes, including CTAs)
  • A personalized Tech Company News Page featuring your logo, intro, call-to-action, and socials
  • Full editorial support to make your story shine
  • Multiple permanent placements on HackerNoon and social media promotions
  • Stories converted into audio format and distributed via audio RSS feeds
  • Automatic translation into 12 languages for global reach
  • Your brand also gains domain authority and SEO via canonical links and the story is distributed across 8 different relevant keyword/tagged pages for better organic discoverability.

