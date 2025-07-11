Meet Burke Cybersecurity Consulting, Good Lioness, & Quant Reports: HackerNoon Startups of The week

Greetings!

Welcome to another series of Startups of The Week! Each week, the HackerNoon team highlights standout Startups from our Startups of The Year database. Every featured startup, has been nominated as the best in their respective technology category or region.

Under this week's spotlight, we present to you: Burke Cybersecurity Consulting, Good Lioness, & Quant Reports.









Meet the Startups of The Week!





Burke Cybersecurity Consulting provides ICT vendor support to state and federal government agencies, as well as large enterprise clients, through its Vendor Management and Lifecycle Framework. The company is also committed to protecting and preserving the environment, recognizing sustainability as a key pillar of long-term success. Burke actively works to reduce its environmental impact by investing in renewable energy, minimizing waste, and promoting responsible consumption.





More recently, Burke was honored as one of HackerNoon's Top 10 Startups of the Year 2024 across the cybersecurity, software monetization, and consulting categories—and went on to win the top award for the Sydney, Australia location.





Good Lioness empowers investors to achieve stronger, more predictable investment outcomes by aligning portfolios with specific risk profiles through advanced, proprietary algorithms. Built on decades of rigorous market analysis, their platform reduces portfolio bias, enhances transparency, and optimizes for risk-adjusted returns—giving investors and their clients an edge in achieving long-term goals.





Good Lioness came at the top in HackerNoon’s Startups of the Year, winning the #1 spot in the New South Wales, Australia category out of 225 competitors—and earning nominations in Investing, Fintech, and Entrepreneurship.





Quant Reports is a fintech company specializing in portfolio analytics and investment reporting, supporting over $30 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2015 within a hedge fund, the company evolved from internal reporting to delivering over 2,000 automated, white-label reports for external clients. Trusted by top-tier asset managers, Quant Reports streamlines workflows, unifies financial data, and helps firms grow AUM by showcasing performance with clarity and impact.





Quant Reports was named HackerNoon’s #1 Startup of the Year in Perth, Australia, rising to the top out of 449 competitors. The company also earned nominations in the FinTech, Banking, and Investing categories.









