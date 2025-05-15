Meet NachoNacho, Moveo.AI, and Zenerate: HackerNoon Startups of The Week

Greetings!



Meet the Startups of The Week!

NachoNacho is a B2B SaaS and services marketplace powered by fintech and AI, designed to help businesses manage, discover, and save on software subscriptions. The platform enables companies to consolidate all SaaS spending in one place, offering features like virtual credit cards for each vendor to control and monitor expenses.





Nominated in FinTech, Banking and SaaS categories, NachoNacho swept the competition in San Francisco, CA — earning the title of Startup of The Year for the region.





Moveo.AI is a conversational AI platform that empowers enterprises to automate and personalize customer interactions across various industries, including banking, insurance, and iGaming. Utilizing proprietary large language models (LLMs), Moveo.AI offers secure, private, and scalable AI agents capable of handling complex customer service tasks. The platform supports over 21 languages and is trusted by more than 100 enterprises worldwide, including Kaizen Gaming and Alpha Bank.





Moveo.AI was crowned the best startup in New York, US with other nominations in Software Development, IT Services and Web Development.





Zenerate is an AI-powered platform revolutionizing real estate development by automating feasibility studies and optimizing building designs. Founded in 2020 by architect Benji Shin and AI expert Jamie Jeong, Zenerate leverages generative design and advanced data analytics to streamline the traditionally time-consuming processes of site planning and development. The platform provides developers with rapid, data-driven insights to maximize returns and efficiency in multifamily, mixed-use, and commercial real estate projects.





Zenerate was named a top startup and secured first place in Los Angeles, CA. The startup also stood out in the Generative AI, Construction, and Design sectors.





