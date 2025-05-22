Meet Chaindots, Sorintellis, and WISE.MARKET: HackerNoon Startups of The Week

Hello, Hackers!

Welcome to another edition of Startups of The Week!

Each week, the HackerNoon team highlights a list of startups from our Startups of The Year database. These startups have been nominated as one of the best in their respective category or regions.

This time, we’re proud to present 3 great startups: Chaindots, Sorintellis, and WISE.MARKET.





Meet the Startups of the Week!

Risk management for businesses is extremely important but often overlooked; Chaindots is here to change that. They have plenty of products to ensure you’re doing your due diligence. Products such as Client Enhanced Due Diligence, which gives you a closer look at high-risk customers, and the Know Your Business product, which allows you to verify global business clients.





Chaindots was nominated in the Software Development, IT Services, and Web Development categories, and achieved first place in the Delaware, US, region.





AI has plenty of good use cases, but one of its use cases that many people might not be aware of is in the pharmaceutical industry, and companies like Sorintellis are leading the charge, using AI to help customers have a better pharmaceutical portfolio management. This leads to smarter clinical drug development and an increase in therapeutic value.





Sorintellis was nominated in the Biotechnology, Research, and Healthcare Tech categories and was crowned Startup of the Year in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.





Supply chains for businesses can be tricky to figure out, but Wise Market’s AI-powered next-generation platform can change that by centralizing them. It helps you shorten your management time, cut down your costs, and gives you easy access to manufacturers.





Wise Market was the Startup of the Year in the Delaware City, USA, region, and was also nominated in the Messaging & Communications, It Services, and Blogging categories.





