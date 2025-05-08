Meet YellowLyfe HQ, Sufle, and Green Cross United Kingdom: HackerNoon Startups of The Week





YellowLyfe HQ is a Lagos-based experience company specializing in team bonding, game-based activities, corporate gifting, and event production to boost workplace productivity. Known for its creative, high-energy events, YellowLyfe has helped over 100 businesses since 2021 foster connection and collaboration through unforgettable shared experiences.





YellowLyfe HQ took third place in leading startups in the Entertainment industry for its innovative impact on workplace culture. The company was also nominated in the following categories: Events and Marketing.





Sufle is an Istanbul-based AWS Advanced Services Partner offering end-to-end expertise in Cloud, DevOps/DevSecOps, Custom Software Development, and Compliance Services. From cloud architecture and CI/CD pipelines to full-stack app development and global compliance frameworks, Sufle empowers businesses of all sizes to embrace next-gen technology through tailored solutions, managed services, and expert training.









Sufle was named a top startup and secured second place in Istanbul. The startup also stood out in the IT Services, Web Development, and Business Intelligence sectors.





Green Cross United Kingdom is the UK chapter of the global NGO founded by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mikhail Gorbachev in 1993. With a presence across six continents, Green Cross drives sustainable environmental, human, and social development through impactful programs and global advocacy. As a UN Observer Organization, it promotes shared responsibility for the planet and humanity.





Recognized for its leadership and societal impact, Green Cross UK was nominated in HackerNoon’s Startups of The Year 2024 in the categories of Non-profit, Leadership, and Productivity for London.

Over 4.3 million votes were cast for 150,000+ startups across 100+ industries in HackerNoon's Startups of The Year 2024 event.





Learn from last year's legends like Ikius, PennyFly, and Salsa Valley—who turned their victories into brand-building gold.





Startups of The Year 2024 is HackerNoon's flagship community-driven event celebrating startups, technology, and the spirit of innovation. Currently in its third iteration, the prestigious Internet award recognizes and celebrates tech startups of all shapes and sizes. This year, over 150,000 entities across 4200+ cities, 6 continents, and 100+ industries participated in a bid to be crowned the best startup of the year!



