Meet Indium: HackerNoon Company of the week

Indium: Where GenAI Meets Engineering Excellence





At the intersection of GenAI, data, and product engineering, Indium is building intelligent systems that accelerate enterprise innovation. Their expertise spans everything from Low-Code Development and AI/ML to Data Engineering and Quality Engineering—making them a one-stop solution for organizations looking to scale smartly.

One standout example? Indium developed a GenAI-powered solution for a leading health-tech provider that transcribes doctor-patient conversations, integrates with EHR systems, and delivers structured patient summaries in under an hour—boosting operational efficiency by 90% and slashing processing times by 20x.









They’re also leading the way in AI quality assurance and LLM testing, helping enterprises validate large language models for reliability, accuracy, and scalability. Because building with AI is powerful—but building with trust is essential.

And just last week, Indium hosted Code Rush 2025, a one-day hackathon-hiring event in Chennai where skilled SDETs tackled real-world challenges for a chance to join the Indium team. It wasn’t just a career fair—it was a proving ground for engineering talent with purpose.





Indium 🤝 HackerNoon Business Blogging





Indium has teamed up with HackerNoon through our Business Blogging program to publish cutting-edge thought leadership on everything from AI testing to intelligent automation. Their stories dive deep into what it takes to build robust, reliable AI systems today. Their blog content has struck a chord with readers—garnering over 65,000+ total reads across their published stories on the platform.





Featured stories include:

Taming AI Hallucinations: Mitigating Hallucinations in AI Apps with Human-in-the-Loop Testing

From Chatbots to Wealth Advisors: Building Gen AI-Driven Financial Assistants

Gen AI in Action: Streamlining the Product Development Lifecycle for Greater Efficiency

AI Is Making it Easier to Engineer Better Products—Here's How









What's Business Blogging?

HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program is one of the many ways we help brands grow their reach and connect with the right audience. This program lets businesses publish content directly on HackerNoon to boost brand awareness and build SEO authority by tapping into ours.





Here's what you get:

Backlinks to your website (yes, including CTAs)

to your website (yes, including CTAs) A personalized Tech Company News Page featuring your logo, intro, call-to-action, and socials

featuring your logo, intro, call-to-action, and socials Full editorial support to make your story shine

to make your story shine Multiple permanent placements on HackerNoon and social media promotions

on HackerNoon and social media promotions Stories converted into audio format and distributed via audio RSS feeds

and distributed via audio RSS feeds Automatic translation into 12 languages for global reach

for global reach Your brand also gains domain authority and SEO via canonical links and the story is distributed across 8 different relevant keyword/tagged pages for better organic discoverability.









