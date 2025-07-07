109 reads

Meet Endorsely: HackerNoon Company of the Week

by Company of the WeekJuly 7th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow
en-flagENde-flagDEes-flagESpt-flagPTja-flagJAit-flagITmg-flagMGuz-flagUZbs-flagBSbg-flagBGhy-flagHYne-flagNEmk-flagMK
EN

Too Long; Didn't Read

HackerNoon shares an awesome tech company from our tech company database. This week, we present Endorsely, a free affiliate marketing software for SaaS companies.

People Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
Mention Thumbnail
featured image - Meet Endorsely: HackerNoon Company of the Week
Company of the Week HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Hey Hackers!


Welcome back to another edition of Company of the Week! We like to share an awesome tech company from our tech company database every week, making its evergreen mark on the internet.


This week, we’re excited to showcase Endorsely - a free affiliate marketing software for SaaS companies.


Want to be featured on HackerNoon’s Company of the Week? Request Your Tech Company Page on HackerNoon!

Meet Endorsely: Fun Facts!

Endorsely is unique in the fact that it uses AI to help SaaS companies find affiliates. The way this works is that the AI will discover which affiliates are already working with companies similar to yours, ensuring that the affiliates you are reaching out to already have experience in your field.

But Endorsely doesn't stop there; it also helps you manage your affiliate ecosystem. According to its website, that includes everything from campaign creation to performance analytics and everything in between. And when it comes time to pay your affiliates, Endorsely makes it easy by allowing you to pay all of them in just a matter of seconds.


Find out more about Endorsely here.

Share Your Company's Story Via HackerNoon


Endorsely 🤝HackerNoon Business Blogging

This year, Endorsely has partnered up with HackerNoon through our Business Blogging program to create engaging, yet informative articles about useful tools for keyword clustering, AI transcription, and keyword research. You can check them out here:


What's Business Blogging?

HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program is one of the many wayswe help brands grow their reach and connect with the right audience. This program lets businesses publish content directly on HackerNoon to boost brand awareness and build SEO authority by tapping into ours.

Here's what you get:

  • Backlinks to your website (yes, including CTAs)
  • A personalized Tech Company News Page featuring your logo, intro, call-to-action, and socials
  • Full editorial support to make your story shine
  • Multiple permanent placements on HackerNoon and social media promotions
  • Stories converted into audio format and distributed via audio RSS feeds
  • Automatic translation into 12 languages for global reach
  • Your brand also gains domain authority and SEO via canonical links and the story is distributed across 8 different relevant keyword/tagged pages for better organic discoverability.


Publish Your First Story with HackerNoon Today


That’s it for this week. Until next time!


The HackerNoon Team

HackerNoon-Writing

Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Company of the Week HackerNoon profile picture
Company of the Week@companyoftheweek
We feature the top tech brands from the HackerNoon's Tech Company Database, making their evergreen mark on the internet.
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imghackernoon#hackernoon-company-of-the-week#company-of-the-week#hackernoon-business-blogging#hackernoon#endorsely#meet-endorsely#affiliate-software#saas-software

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Meet inDrive: The HackerNoon Company of the Week
by companyoftheweek
Apr 25, 2024
#tech-companies
Article Thumbnail
Meet inDrive: The HackerNoon Company of the Week
by companyoftheweek
Apr 25, 2024
#tech-companies
Article Thumbnail
Meet Timescale: HackerNoon Company of the Week
by companyoftheweek
May 13, 2024
#company-of-the-week
Article Thumbnail
Meet Sentry: HackerNoon Company of the Week
by companyoftheweek
May 23, 2024
#tech-companies
Article Thumbnail
Meet Rootstock Labs: HackerNoon Company of the Week
by companyoftheweek
Jun 16, 2024
#hackernoon
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks