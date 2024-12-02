Meet DeGate: HackerNoon Company of the Week

We are back with another Company of the Week feature with HackerNoon!





This week, we are glad to feature Degate - A safe, low-fee platform to buy, sell, and manage crypto assets across multiple chains. Recently DeGate has announced a major update in our product roadmap: the upcoming launch of Cross-Chain Intent Trading, a secure and seamless way to trade tokens across blockchains, including all your favorite meme coins.







Meet DeGate: Fun Fact

Do you know that DeGate’s security is backed by Ethereum? As one of the leading layer 2 rollups, DeGate is ranked Stage 2 on L2Beat (achieved by only the top 2 out of 52 rollups!





DeGate also offers a bug bounty program that encourages security experts to identify and report vulnerabilities in the platform. The program’s rewards range from $1,000 to $1,110,000, depending on the severity of the bugs. The program covers almost all aspects of the DeGate platform, including smart contracts, circuits, and the web application.









DeGate 🤝 HackerNoon Tech Community





This year, DeGate partnered with HackerNoon to run the Ethereum Writing Contest for the Web3 community. Participants were invited to discuss why Ethereum is a leader in balancing decentralization, scalability, and security; examine how Layer 2 solutions extend the blockchain’s capabilities; analyze its role in a new global financial system; and consider how defi impacts governance, power structures, and trust. See the winners’ announcement here.





