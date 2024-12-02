ReadWrite
Meet DeGate: HackerNoon Company of the Week

December 2nd, 2024
This week, HackerNoon features Degate - A safe, low-fee platform to buy, sell, and manage crypto assets across multiple chains. Recently DeGate has announces a major update in our product roadmap: the upcoming launch of Cross-Chain Intent Trading, a secure and seamless way to trade tokens across blockchains, including all your favourite meme coins.
We are back with another Company of the Week feature with HackerNoon!


For those who are reading this feature for the first time - every week, we invite to the podium a standout business that has left a big mark on the technological scene of the world. All the data and information are provided by HackerNoon’s tech company database, where we rank S&P 500 companies and top startups.


This week, we are glad to feature Degate - A safe, low-fee platform to buy, sell, and manage crypto assets across multiple chains. Recently DeGate has announced a major update in our product roadmap: the upcoming launch of Cross-Chain Intent Trading, a secure and seamless way to trade tokens across blockchains, including all your favorite meme coins.

Meet DeGate: Fun Fact

Do you know that DeGate’s security is backed by Ethereum? As one of the leading layer 2 rollups, DeGate is ranked Stage 2 on L2Beat (achieved by only the top 2 out of 52 rollups!


DeGate also offers a bug bounty program that encourages security experts to identify and report vulnerabilities in the platform. The program’s rewards range from $1,000 to $1,110,000, depending on the severity of the bugs. The program covers almost all aspects of the DeGate platform, including smart contracts, circuits, and the web application.



DeGate 🤝 HackerNoon Tech Community


This year, DeGate partnered with HackerNoon to run the Ethereum Writing Contest for the Web3 community. Participants were invited to discuss why Ethereum is a leader in balancing decentralization, scalability, and security; examine how Layer 2 solutions extend the blockchain’s capabilities; analyze its role in a new global financial system; and consider how defi impacts governance, power structures, and trust. See the winners’ announcement here.


That's all this week, folks!

Stay Creative, Stay Iconic.

The HackerNoon Team

