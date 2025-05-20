Meet avilo, Winner of Startups of The Year 2024 in Oslo and Web Development





The special Startups of The Year 2024 Winners Interview series is a celebration of all this year’s Tech Champions. You’ve earned it! The HackerNoon community can’t wait to learn more about your journey!





Tell us about you.

At avilo, we believe technology should feel empowering, not overwhelming. Founded in 2019, we set out with a mission to simplify how businesses use IT and digital tools. Our vision has always been clear: make smart, user-friendly solutions that help companies grow with confidence. Starting with IT infrastructure, we later expanded into the laundry industry with Washd, building one of Norway’s leading digital laundry management systems. Today, we continue to connect technology with real-world needs, helping businesses work smarter and move forward.

Tell us how your startup is changing the world.

We focus on industries often overlooked when it comes to digital innovation, like laundry operations and local IT services. Instead of following short-lived trends, we develop real tools based on what businesses truly need: efficiency, transparency, and reliability. Our goal is simple: to make technology a natural part of business growth, whether it’s managing complex laundry facilities or setting up seamless IT systems for ambitious companies.

What sets you apart from the competition?

At avilo, we stand out because we listen first.



Every solution we build — from Washd Control to the Automatic Receiving Scanner— starts with real conversations and real needs. We don’t build technology just for the sake of innovation; we build it to solve everyday challenges. We’re proud of our team's unique mix of creativity and practical thinking. Our strength lies in blending solid IT foundations with specialized solutions tailored to industries that often need it most. Collaboration is at the heart of our work, whether it’s partnering with visionary clients or growing alongside our passionate team.

What does it mean for you to win this title?

Winning the Startups of The Year 2024title is an incredible milestone for avilo. It highlights the ideas, persistence, and teamwork that have fueled our growth — from building reliableIT infrastructure solutions to leading the way in digital laundry management with Washd. This recognition celebrates the real work happening behind the scenes and energizes us to aim even higher. For us, it is the start of a new chapter in shaping smarter, more user-focused technology for businesses across industries.

What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to set out for this mission?

The best part about our team is how much everyone cares, about their work, about each other, and about the bigger picture. We foster innovation through openness, collaboration, and giving people room to grow. At avilo, we don’t reserve creativity for brainstorming sessions — it’s woven into the everyday way we work.

Looking back, what milestone was the biggest turning point for your startup?

One of our biggest turning points was during the challenges of COVID-19. Facing supply chain disruptions, we chose to innovate and create our own hardware rather than waiting for external solutions. That decision strengthened our capabilities and mindset, and it paved the way for the launch of new Washd modules like Sorting and Control. It taught us that adaptability — combined with clear vision — is one of our greatest strengths.

What’s one valuable lesson you learned this year that you’d pass on to other startups?

Consistent work builds momentum. Progress often happens quietly before it becomes visible. The key is staying focused, building based on real needs, and trusting that the impact will come. 2024 reinforced the importance of staying true to your path, even when the results aren’t immediate.

How do you envision your industry evolving in the coming years, and how will your startup stay ahead?

Industries like laundry management and IT are moving toward full transparency, smart automation, and connected systems. Businesses are increasingly expecting real-time insights, predictive analytics, and fully digital experiences.





avilo will stay ahead by continuing to prioritize user-friendly innovation — developing digital laundry management and IT infrastructure solutions that are powerful yet easy to integrate into everyday operations.

How do you or your company intend to embrace the responsibility of this title in 2025?

This recognition strengthens our commitment to creating meaningful technology. In 2025, we’ll use this momentum to expand our services, enter new markets, and keep developing solutions that genuinely make a difference for our customers. We view this title as a motivation to set an even higher standard — not only for ourselves, but for the industries we support.

What goals are you looking forward to accomplishing in 2025?

Expanding Washd’s presence in new countries

Launching the next generation of Control and Prevent features

Strengthening our IT solutions with new cybersecurity services

Continuing to invest in a workplace where innovation and collaboration thrive

2024 has been crazy, with all the new techs, and all the geopolitics fluctuations. What are the impacts of these to your startup, and to your industry as a whole? Be as brief or as detailed as you like.

2024 reminded us that resilience and adaptabilityare more important than ever. From navigating AI shifts to overcoming supply chain uncertainties, we adapted by focusing even more on building practical, real-world solutions. We believe the businesses that stay closest to their customers' needs — and adapt quickly — are the ones that thrive.

We would love your feedback on HackerNoon as a tech publication! How has your experience been with us?

Our experience with HackerNoon has been fantastic. It’s refreshing to see a platform that genuinely spotlights meaningful innovation — not just the loudest trends. We’re grateful for the opportunity to share our story here.

Any words of wisdom you’d like to share with us?

Keep highlighting the builders.



Real innovation often happens behind the scenes, step by step, one thoughtful solution at a time.



Platforms like HackerNoon help those stories reach the world.



