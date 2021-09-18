Medical Student Meets Blockchain: Meet the Writer Gimbiya Galadima

Gimbiya Galadima is a fifth year medical student and content writer from Nigeria. She writes about health, finance and cryptocurrency with the pseudonym “Juxtathinka’s” Her latest Hackernoon Top story was a comparison between Cardano and. Ethereum: May the Best blockchain win. She says: "As a medical student, I have a full schedule and squeezing in time to write can be difficult" She also says she has a non-tech-related hobby of choice: watching movies and good food.