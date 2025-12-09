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Media Titans: Murdochs vs Ellisons

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byBruce Li@zbruceli

Co-Founder of nkn.org

December 9th, 2025
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Bruce Li@zbruceli

Co-Founder of nkn.org

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business#business#media#paramount-skydance#david-ellison#hostile-bid-warner-bros#hostile-bid-wbd#netflix-warner-bros#hackernoon-top-story

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