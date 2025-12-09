Media Titans: Murdochs vs Ellisons

Recent news indicates David Ellison's Paramount Skydance has launched a hostile bid for the entire Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) company, challenging Netflix's prior offer. Assuming David Ellison's Paramount Skydance succeeded in acquiring the entire Warner Bros. Discovery (including the Global Networks division), the combined company would control an unprecedented array of media assets. As you might have noticed from his last name, David Ellison is Oracle CEO and world's second richest person Larry Ellison's son. succeeded Here is a list of the major combined media assets, categorized for clarity: Television Networks & Cable Channels The merger would combine the vast TV portfolios of both companies, creating a massive cable and broadcast footprint. Category\n\nWarner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Channels\n\nParamount Skydance Channels\n\n\n\nBroadcast\n\nThe CW\n\nCBS (Broadcast Network)\n\n\n\nNews\n\nCNN Worldwide (CNN, HLN)\n\nCBS News (Absorbed/Merged with CNN in some proposals)\n\n\n\nPremium\n\nHBO (and its sister channels like HBO2, HBO Signature), Cinemax\n\nShowtime, The Movie Channel, Flix\n\n\n\nEntertainment\n\nTBS, TNT, TruTV, TCM, Adult Swim\n\nParamount Network, Comedy Central, TV Land, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel\n\n\n\nKids/Family\n\nCartoon Network, Boomerang, Cartoonito (block)\n\nNickelodeon, Nick Jr. Channel, Nick at Nite, TeenNick, Nicktoons\n\n\n\nReality/Lifestyle\n\nDiscovery Channel, TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery (ID), Travel Channel, Science Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, OWN, Magnolia Network\n\nVH1, MTV, BET, CMT\n\n\n\nSports\n\nTNT Sports (including Bleacher Report), Eurosport (international)\n\nCBS Sports, CBS Sports Network Category\n\nWarner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Channels\n\nParamount Skydance Channels\n\n\n\nBroadcast\n\nThe CW\n\nCBS (Broadcast Network)\n\n\n\nNews\n\nCNN Worldwide (CNN, HLN)\n\nCBS News (Absorbed/Merged with CNN in some proposals)\n\n\n\nPremium\n\nHBO (and its sister channels like HBO2, HBO Signature), Cinemax\n\nShowtime, The Movie Channel, Flix\n\n\n\nEntertainment\n\nTBS, TNT, TruTV, TCM, Adult Swim\n\nParamount Network, Comedy Central, TV Land, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel\n\n\n\nKids/Family\n\nCartoon Network, Boomerang, Cartoonito (block)\n\nNickelodeon, Nick Jr. Channel, Nick at Nite, TeenNick, Nicktoons\n\n\n\nReality/Lifestyle\n\nDiscovery Channel, TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery (ID), Travel Channel, Science Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, OWN, Magnolia Network\n\nVH1, MTV, BET, CMT\n\n\n\nSports\n\nTNT Sports (including Bleacher Report), Eurosport (international)\n\nCBS Sports, CBS Sports Network Category\n\nWarner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Channels\n\nParamount Skydance Channels Category Category Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Channels Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Channels Paramount Skydance Channels Paramount Skydance Channels Broadcast\n\nThe CW\n\nCBS (Broadcast Network) Broadcast Broadcast The CW The CW CBS (Broadcast Network) CBS (Broadcast Network) News\n\nCNN Worldwide (CNN, HLN)\n\nCBS News (Absorbed/Merged with CNN in some proposals) News News CNN Worldwide (CNN, HLN) CNN Worldwide (CNN, HLN) CBS News (Absorbed/Merged with CNN in some proposals) CBS News (Absorbed/Merged with CNN in some proposals) Premium\n\nHBO (and its sister channels like HBO2, HBO Signature), Cinemax\n\nShowtime, The Movie Channel, Flix Premium Premium HBO (and its sister channels like HBO2, HBO Signature), Cinemax HBO (and its sister channels like HBO2, HBO Signature), Cinemax Showtime, The Movie Channel, Flix Showtime, The Movie Channel, Flix Entertainment\n\nTBS, TNT, TruTV, TCM, Adult Swim\n\nParamount Network, Comedy Central, TV Land, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel Entertainment Entertainment TBS, TNT, TruTV, TCM, Adult Swim TBS, TNT, TruTV, TCM, Adult Swim Paramount Network, Comedy Central, TV Land, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel Paramount Network, Comedy Central, TV Land, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel Kids/Family\n\nCartoon Network, Boomerang, Cartoonito (block)\n\nNickelodeon, Nick Jr. Channel, Nick at Nite, TeenNick, Nicktoons Kids/Family Kids/Family Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Cartoonito (block) Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Cartoonito (block) Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. Channel, Nick at Nite, TeenNick, Nicktoons Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. Channel, Nick at Nite, TeenNick, Nicktoons Reality/Lifestyle\n\nDiscovery Channel, TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery (ID), Travel Channel, Science Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, OWN, Magnolia Network\n\nVH1, MTV, BET, CMT Reality/Lifestyle Reality/Lifestyle Discovery Channel, TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery (ID), Travel Channel, Science Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, OWN, Magnolia Network Discovery Channel, TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery (ID), Travel Channel, Science Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, OWN, Magnolia Network VH1, MTV, BET, CMT VH1, MTV, BET, CMT Sports\n\nTNT Sports (including Bleacher Report), Eurosport (international)\n\nCBS Sports, CBS Sports Network Sports Sports TNT Sports (including Bleacher Report), Eurosport (international) TNT Sports (including Bleacher Report), Eurosport (international) CBS Sports, CBS Sports Network CBS Sports, CBS Sports Network Film & Television Studios The combined company would own two of Hollywood's "Big Six" major film studios and powerhouse TV production houses. Film Studios:\n\nWarner Bros. Pictures Group (including Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation)\nParamount Motion Pictures Group (including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Players, Republic Pictures)\n\n\nTelevision Studios:\n\nWarner Bros. Television Group (including Warner Bros. Television Studios, Warner Horizon Unscripted, Telepictures, Alloy Entertainment)\nCBS Studios (including Big Ticket Television, CBS Media Ventures)\nParamount Television Studios (including Skydance Television, MTV Entertainment Studios, Nickelodeon Productions)\nSkydance Productions (Skydance Media's TV/Film production arm)\n\n\nAnimation Studios:\n\nWarner Bros. Animation\nCartoon Network Studios\nHanna-Barbera Studios Europe\nNickelodeon Animation Studio\nSkydance Animation Film Studios:\n\nWarner Bros. Pictures Group (including Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation)\nParamount Motion Pictures Group (including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Players, Republic Pictures) Warner Bros. Pictures Group (including Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation)\nParamount Motion Pictures Group (including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Players, Republic Pictures) Warner Bros. Pictures Group (including Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation) Paramount Motion Pictures Group (including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Players, Republic Pictures) Television Studios:\n\nWarner Bros. Television Group (including Warner Bros. Television Studios, Warner Horizon Unscripted, Telepictures, Alloy Entertainment)\nCBS Studios (including Big Ticket Television, CBS Media Ventures)\nParamount Television Studios (including Skydance Television, MTV Entertainment Studios, Nickelodeon Productions)\nSkydance Productions (Skydance Media's TV/Film production arm) Warner Bros. Television Group (including Warner Bros. Television Studios, Warner Horizon Unscripted, Telepictures, Alloy Entertainment)\nCBS Studios (including Big Ticket Television, CBS Media Ventures)\nParamount Television Studios (including Skydance Television, MTV Entertainment Studios, Nickelodeon Productions)\nSkydance Productions (Skydance Media's TV/Film production arm) Warner Bros. Television Group (including Warner Bros. Television Studios, Warner Horizon Unscripted, Telepictures, Alloy Entertainment) CBS Studios (including Big Ticket Television, CBS Media Ventures) Paramount Television Studios (including Skydance Television, MTV Entertainment Studios, Nickelodeon Productions) Skydance Productions (Skydance Media's TV/Film production arm) Animation Studios:\n\nWarner Bros. Animation\nCartoon Network Studios\nHanna-Barbera Studios Europe\nNickelodeon Animation Studio\nSkydance Animation Warner Bros. Animation\nCartoon Network Studios\nHanna-Barbera Studios Europe\nNickelodeon Animation Studio\nSkydance Animation Warner Bros. Animation Cartoon Network Studios Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe Nickelodeon Animation Studio Skydance Animation Streaming Services The combined entity would instantly become a streaming behemoth with multiple major platforms. Flagship SVOD: HBO Max (Likely absorbing Paramount+ and Discovery+ into one super-service, potentially keeping the HBO Max branding or rebranding entirely)\nAd-Supported/FAST: Pluto TV (One of the largest Free Ad-supported Streaming TV platforms)\nNiche/International: Discovery+, BET+, Paramount+ (Likely consolidated into HBO Max), CNN app, CBS Sports HQ, My5 (UK), 10 Play (Australia). Flagship SVOD: HBO Max (Likely absorbing Paramount+ and Discovery+ into one super-service, potentially keeping the HBO Max branding or rebranding entirely) Ad-Supported/FAST: Pluto TV (One of the largest Free Ad-supported Streaming TV platforms) Niche/International: Discovery+, BET+, Paramount+ (Likely consolidated into HBO Max), CNN app, CBS Sports HQ, My5 (UK), 10 Play (Australia). Content Libraries, Franchises, & IP This would be arguably the most valuable part of the merger, creating a library unmatched by any competitor outside of Disney. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) IP\n\nParamount Skydance IP\n\n\n\nDC Comics Universe (Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, etc.)\n\nStar Trek\n\n\n\nWizarding World (Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts)\n\nMission: Impossible\n\n\n\nMiddle-earth (The Lord of the Rings/The Hobbit films)\n\nTransformers\n\n\n\nTolkien (The Lord of the Rings/The Hobbit films)\n\nIndiana Jones\n\n\n\nHBO Originals (Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, The Sopranos, Succession, The Last of Us)\n\nSouth Park (through Comedy Central deal)\n\n\n\nClassic Warner Bros. (Casablanca, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Tom and Jerry)\n\nSpongeBob SquarePants & Nickelodeon IP\n\n\n\nFilm Franchises (The Matrix, Ocean's Trilogy, A Nightmare on Elm Street)\n\nTop Gun\n\n\n\nTV Classics (Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Seinfeld, ER, Abbott Elementary)\n\nHalo (TV Series)\n\n\n\nDiscovery/Unscripted (Shark Week, Gold Rush, 90 Day Fiancé)\n\nNCIS, CSI, Survivor, The Amazing Race (CBS franchises)\n\n\n\nDC Entertainment (DC Comics, DC Black Label, MAD magazine)\n\nMiramax (49% stake in films like Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill) Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) IP\n\nParamount Skydance IP\n\n\n\nDC Comics Universe (Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, etc.)\n\nStar Trek\n\n\n\nWizarding World (Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts)\n\nMission: Impossible\n\n\n\nMiddle-earth (The Lord of the Rings/The Hobbit films)\n\nTransformers\n\n\n\nTolkien (The Lord of the Rings/The Hobbit films)\n\nIndiana Jones\n\n\n\nHBO Originals (Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, The Sopranos, Succession, The Last of Us)\n\nSouth Park (through Comedy Central deal)\n\n\n\nClassic Warner Bros. (Casablanca, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Tom and Jerry)\n\nSpongeBob SquarePants & Nickelodeon IP\n\n\n\nFilm Franchises (The Matrix, Ocean's Trilogy, A Nightmare on Elm Street)\n\nTop Gun\n\n\n\nTV Classics (Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Seinfeld, ER, Abbott Elementary)\n\nHalo (TV Series)\n\n\n\nDiscovery/Unscripted (Shark Week, Gold Rush, 90 Day Fiancé)\n\nNCIS, CSI, Survivor, The Amazing Race (CBS franchises)\n\n\n\nDC Entertainment (DC Comics, DC Black Label, MAD magazine)\n\nMiramax (49% stake in films like Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill) Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) IP\n\nParamount Skydance IP Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) IP Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) IP Paramount Skydance IP Paramount Skydance IP DC Comics Universe (Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, etc.)\n\nStar Trek DC Comics Universe (Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, etc.) DC Comics Universe (Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, etc.) Star Trek Star Trek Wizarding World (Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts)\n\nMission: Impossible Wizarding World (Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts) Wizarding World (Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts) Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible Middle-earth (The Lord of the Rings/The Hobbit films)\n\nTransformers Middle-earth (The Lord of the Rings/The Hobbit films) Middle-earth (The Lord of the Rings/The Hobbit films) Transformers Transformers Tolkien (The Lord of the Rings/The Hobbit films)\n\nIndiana Jones Tolkien (The Lord of the Rings/The Hobbit films) Tolkien (The Lord of the Rings/The Hobbit films) Indiana Jones Indiana Jones HBO Originals (Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, The Sopranos, Succession, The Last of Us)\n\nSouth Park (through Comedy Central deal) HBO Originals (Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, The Sopranos, Succession, The Last of Us) HBO Originals (Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, The Sopranos, Succession, The Last of Us) South Park (through Comedy Central deal) South Park (through Comedy Central deal) Classic Warner Bros. (Casablanca, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Tom and Jerry)\n\nSpongeBob SquarePants & Nickelodeon IP Classic Warner Bros. (Casablanca, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Tom and Jerry) Classic Warner Bros. (Casablanca, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Tom and Jerry) SpongeBob SquarePants & Nickelodeon IP SpongeBob SquarePants & Nickelodeon IP Film Franchises (The Matrix, Ocean's Trilogy, A Nightmare on Elm Street)\n\nTop Gun Film Franchises (The Matrix, Ocean's Trilogy, A Nightmare on Elm Street) Film Franchises (The Matrix, Ocean's Trilogy, A Nightmare on Elm Street) Top Gun Top Gun TV Classics (Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Seinfeld, ER, Abbott Elementary)\n\nHalo (TV Series) TV Classics (Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Seinfeld, ER, Abbott Elementary) TV Classics (Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Seinfeld, ER, Abbott Elementary) Halo (TV Series) Halo (TV Series) Discovery/Unscripted (Shark Week, Gold Rush, 90 Day Fiancé)\n\nNCIS, CSI, Survivor, The Amazing Race (CBS franchises) Discovery/Unscripted (Shark Week, Gold Rush, 90 Day Fiancé) Discovery/Unscripted (Shark Week, Gold Rush, 90 Day Fiancé) NCIS, CSI, Survivor, The Amazing Race (CBS franchises) NCIS, CSI, Survivor, The Amazing Race (CBS franchises) DC Entertainment (DC Comics, DC Black Label, MAD magazine)\n\nMiramax (49% stake in films like Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill) DC Entertainment (DC Comics, DC Black Label, MAD magazine) DC Entertainment (DC Comics, DC Black Label, MAD magazine) Miramax (49% stake in films like Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill) Miramax (49% stake in films like Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill) Other Assets Publishing/Comics: DC Comics, MAD magazine\nGaming: Warner Bros. Games (Mortal Kombat, Batman: Arkham, Hogwarts Legacy) and Skydance Interactive\nWebsites/Digital: CNET, ZDNet, GameSpot, Metacritic, Bleacher Report\nInternational: Channel 5 (UK), Network 10 (Australia), Telefe (Argentina), Chilevisión (Chile)\nTheatrical: Ownership stakes in cinema ventures like Showcase Cinemas and UCI Cinemas (Brazil). Publishing/Comics: DC Comics, MAD magazine Gaming: Warner Bros. Games (Mortal Kombat, Batman: Arkham, Hogwarts Legacy) and Skydance Interactive Websites/Digital: CNET, ZDNet, GameSpot, Metacritic, Bleacher Report International: Channel 5 (UK), Network 10 (Australia), Telefe (Argentina), Chilevisión (Chile) Theatrical: Ownership stakes in cinema ventures like Showcase Cinemas and UCI Cinemas (Brazil). This combined entity would be a behemoth, essentially merging the historic studios and content libraries of Warner Bros., HBO, Paramount, CBS, and the massive unscripted/cable library of Discovery and Viacom, creating a single, enormous competitor to companies like Disney and Netflix. The new titans If David Ellison's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) succeeds, the Ellison family empire will be significantly larger than the Murdoch family empire by nearly every financial and operational metric. While the Murdochs have been the dominant media dynasty for decades, this deal would mark the official passing of the torch to a new, tech-backed dynasty. Here is the breakdown of how the two "empires" compare in terms of Wealth, Media Scale, and Influence. Financial Firepower (Net Worth) The most staggering difference is in the raw capital backing the two families. David Ellison’s ambitions are supported by the immense wealth of his father, Larry Ellison (Oracle founder). The Ellison Family:\n\nNet Worth: ~$360 Billion+ (Larry Ellison is currently ranked the world’s #2 richest person as of late 2025).\nSource: Primary wealth is derived from Oracle (Market Cap ~$620 Billion). This tech wealth allows them to make all-cash offers that legacy media families cannot match.\n\n\nThe Murdoch Family:\n\nNet Worth: ~$24 Billion (Rupert Murdoch & Family).\nSource: Derived from Fox Corp and News Corp. While incredibly wealthy, they lack the "sovereign nation" level of capital that the Ellisons possess. The Ellison Family:\n\nNet Worth: ~$360 Billion+ (Larry Ellison is currently ranked the world’s #2 richest person as of late 2025).\nSource: Primary wealth is derived from Oracle (Market Cap ~$620 Billion). This tech wealth allows them to make all-cash offers that legacy media families cannot match. Net Worth: ~$360 Billion+ (Larry Ellison is currently ranked the world’s #2 richest person as of late 2025).\nSource: Primary wealth is derived from Oracle (Market Cap ~$620 Billion). This tech wealth allows them to make all-cash offers that legacy media families cannot match. Net Worth: ~$360 Billion+ (Larry Ellison is currently ranked the world’s #2 richest person as of late 2025). Source: Primary wealth is derived from Oracle (Market Cap ~$620 Billion). This tech wealth allows them to make all-cash offers that legacy media families cannot match. The Murdoch Family:\n\nNet Worth: ~$24 Billion (Rupert Murdoch & Family).\nSource: Derived from Fox Corp and News Corp. While incredibly wealthy, they lack the "sovereign nation" level of capital that the Ellisons possess. Net Worth: ~$24 Billion (Rupert Murdoch & Family).\nSource: Derived from Fox Corp and News Corp. While incredibly wealthy, they lack the "sovereign nation" level of capital that the Ellisons possess. Net Worth: ~$24 Billion (Rupert Murdoch & Family). Source: Derived from Fox Corp and News Corp. While incredibly wealthy, they lack the "sovereign nation" level of capital that the Ellisons possess. Winner: Ellison (by a factor of ~15x) Media Footprint (Revenue & Assets) If David Ellison combines Paramount Skydance with Warner Bros. Discovery, he creates a media giant that dwarfs the current Murdoch holdings (which were significantly reduced after they sold 21st Century Fox to Disney in 2019). Metric\n\nHypothetical Ellison Media Empire\n\nCurrent Murdoch Empire\n\n\n\nPrimary Entities\n\nParamount + Warner Bros. Discovery\n\nFox Corp + News Corp\n\n\n\nEst. Annual Revenue\n\n~$70 Billion *(~$30B Paramount + \\~$40B WBD)*\n\n~$27 Billion *(\\~$16.5B Fox + \\~$10.5B News Corp)*\n\n\n\nKey Studios\n\nWarner Bros., Paramount Pictures, Skydance\n\nNone (Sold 20th Century Fox to Disney)\n\n\n\nStreaming\n\nHBO Max, Paramount+, Pluto TV\n\nTubi, Fox Nation\n\n\n\nCable News\n\nCNN\n\nFox News Metric\n\nHypothetical Ellison Media Empire\n\nCurrent Murdoch Empire\n\n\n\nPrimary Entities\n\nParamount + Warner Bros. Discovery\n\nFox Corp + News Corp\n\n\n\nEst. Annual Revenue\n\n~$70 Billion *(~$30B Paramount + \\~$40B WBD)*\n\n~$27 Billion *(\\~$16.5B Fox + \\~$10.5B News Corp)*\n\n\n\nKey Studios\n\nWarner Bros., Paramount Pictures, Skydance\n\nNone (Sold 20th Century Fox to Disney)\n\n\n\nStreaming\n\nHBO Max, Paramount+, Pluto TV\n\nTubi, Fox Nation\n\n\n\nCable News\n\nCNN\n\nFox News Metric\n\nHypothetical Ellison Media Empire\n\nCurrent Murdoch Empire Metric Metric Hypothetical Ellison Media Empire Hypothetical Ellison Media Empire Current Murdoch Empire Current Murdoch Empire Primary Entities\n\nParamount + Warner Bros. Discovery\n\nFox Corp + News Corp Primary Entities Primary Entities Paramount + Warner Bros. Discovery Paramount + Warner Bros. Discovery Fox Corp + News Corp Fox Corp + News Corp Est. Annual Revenue\n\n~$70 Billion *(~$30B Paramount + \\~$40B WBD)*\n\n~$27 Billion *(\\~$16.5B Fox + \\~$10.5B News Corp)* Est. Annual Revenue Est. Annual Revenue ~$70 Billion *(~$30B Paramount + \\~$40B WBD)* ~$70 Billion *(~$30B Paramount + \\~$40B WBD)* ~$27 Billion *(\\~$16.5B Fox + \\~$10.5B News Corp)* ~$27 Billion *(\\~$16.5B Fox + \\~$10.5B News Corp)* Key Studios\n\nWarner Bros., Paramount Pictures, Skydance\n\nNone (Sold 20th Century Fox to Disney) Key Studios Key Studios Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures, Skydance Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures, Skydance None (Sold 20th Century Fox to Disney) None (Sold 20th Century Fox to Disney) (Sold 20th Century Fox to Disney) Streaming\n\nHBO Max, Paramount+, Pluto TV\n\nTubi, Fox Nation Streaming Streaming HBO Max, Paramount+, Pluto TV HBO Max, Paramount+, Pluto TV Tubi, Fox Nation Tubi, Fox Nation Cable News\n\nCNN\n\nFox News Cable News Cable News CNN CNN Fox News Fox News Winner: Ellison (by a factor of ~2.5x) The Difference: The Murdochs are now primarily a News & Sports business. The Ellison entity would be a Content Engine controlling the two most historic film studios in Hollywood and a massive streaming portfolio. The Difference: The Murdochs are now primarily a News & Sports business. The Ellison entity would be a Content Engine controlling the two most historic film studios in Hollywood and a massive streaming portfolio. Cultural & Political Influence This is the only category where the contest remains competitive. The Murdoch Empire: Despite being smaller financially, the Murdochs arguably retain more direct political influence in the US and UK through Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, and The Times (UK). They shape the daily political conversation in a way entertainment studios do not.\nThe Ellison Empire: This new entity would control culture. By owning the DC Universe, Harry Potter, Star Trek, Mission: Impossible, and HBO, they control the stories the world watches. Additionally, owning CNN and CBS News gives them a massive news footprint, though these networks typically wield less partisan power than Fox News. The Murdoch Empire: Despite being smaller financially, the Murdochs arguably retain more direct political influence in the US and UK through Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, and The Times (UK). They shape the daily political conversation in a way entertainment studios do not. direct The Ellison Empire: This new entity would control culture. By owning the DC Universe, Harry Potter, Star Trek, Mission: Impossible, and HBO, they control the stories the world watches. Additionally, owning CNN and CBS News gives them a massive news footprint, though these networks typically wield less partisan power than Fox News. stories Summary The Ellison Empire is the clear victor in size. The era of the "media mogul" who built a fortune solely on newspapers and TV stations (like Murdoch or Redstone) is effectively over. The Ellison empire represents the new era: Tech-funded media consolidation. Think Elon Musk and X/Twitter, or Jeff Bezos and Washington Post. With a $108 billion enterprise value on the WBD deal alone, David Ellison isn't just building a media company; he is buying a legacy that took the Warner, Paramount, and Redstone families a century to build, and he is doing it with a checkbook the Murdochs can no longer match.