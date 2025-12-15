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OpenAI GPT-5.2: The “Cheating” Controversy

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byBruce Li@zbruceli

Co-Founder of nkn.org

December 15th, 2025
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Bruce Li@zbruceli

Co-Founder of nkn.org

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machine-learning#llms#ai-benchmarks#openai#google-gemini#gpt-5#ai#openai-gpt-5.2-cheating#chatgpt-controversy

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