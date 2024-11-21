Mastering Scraped Data Management (AI Tips Inside)

Note: This is Part 5 of our six-part series on Advanced Web Scraping. Just joining us? Start with Part 1 to catch up!





Grabbing data from a webpage with HTML parsing is just the first step in a data management pipeline. You then need to prep that raw data for export so your team or company can actually extract value from it! 💡





In this article, we’ll explore the classic techniques alongside the latest and greatest innovations for automatic data processing and export of scraped data. Get ready to level up your data game! 🎓

Next Steps After Extracting Data From a Site

If you've been following this six-part series on advanced web scraping, congratulations! You’ve leveled up your scraping skills to ninja status. 🥷





Here's a quick recap of what you've seen so far:

The bottom line is that your scraping script can tackle even the toughest modern sites, effectively and efficiently extracting all their data. ⚡

Now that you have a treasure trove of data, the next steps are:

Data Processing : Clean, enrich, and structure your data for export. ⚙️

Data Export: Store your scraped data for future use in the right format. 📥



Let’s break down these two final steps and show you how to go from raw scraped data to actionable insights!

Approaches to Processing Scraped Data

Explore the most popular methods for both manual and automatic data processing.

Manual Data Processing

The concept is straightforward: use custom regular expressions and trusty string manipulation methods like trim() , replace() , or other standard library functions to clean the data. And then, if needed, convert it into the right data type. 🧹





Let’s face it—you’ve probably done this before. So, it shouldn’t be anything new… 🧐









Imagine you scraped this string from a product price:

" USD 199.98 "





You want to extract the price number and currency. Here’s how you might tackle it in JavaScript:

let priceString = " USD 199.98 "; // scraped string let trimmedPriceString = priceString.trim(); // removes extra spaces let [price, currency] = trimmedPriceString.match(/[A-Za-z]+|\d+\.\d+/g).map(item => item.trim()); console.log(price); // 199.98 console.log(currency); // USD





Looks simple, right? But here’s the problem: this kind of manual data cleaning works for most scraped pages; it’s not foolproof. 😭









So, manual data processing often requires logic to handle edge cases. Why? Because web pages evolve and can contain unique data, even if they’re part of a specific page category!





💡 Pro tip: While manual optimization may get the job done, it’s a bit old school. The newest approach is to supercharge your pipeline with AI-based tools for automatic data processing.

Automated Data Processing With AI

AI—especially LLMs (Large Language Models)—is revolutionizing data processing. These models excel at extracting clean, structured information from even the dirtiest, most chaotic, and noisy data. Why not leverage their power for web scraping?









The idea here is to collect all your raw data via web scraping and then pass it to AI to do the data cleaning for you. For example, consider the example below 👇





Here’s the input string:

" USD 199.98 "





Ask ChatGPT or any other LLM to extract the price and currency for you:









The result? Just brilliant!









Now imagine integrating the above logic directly into your scraper by calling an AI API (e.g., OpenAI, Anthropic, or other LLM providers). That would be avoiding all tedious custom cleaning logic and edge-case debugging! 🙅‍♀️





🎁 Bonus Info: AI isn't just about cleaning your data! It's also a powerful tool for enriching it. LLMs come with built-in knowledge that can add valuable data points or even fetch related info from other online sources.





The only downsides with this approach—particularly if you opt for non-open-source AI models?

Cost : While calling AI models hasn’t an exorbitant price, it’s not free either—especially at scale. 💸

: While calling AI models hasn’t an exorbitant price, it’s not free either—especially at scale. 💸 Data privacy: Sending your scraped data to a third-party AI provider can raise compliance issues. 🔓

Best Export Methods for Scraped Data

Now that you’ve got data processing down, it’s time to dive into exporting your data with some of the most effective methods. 🤿

⚠️ Warning: While some export methods may sound familiar, don’t be discouraged—others might be more complex and a bit on the exotic side!

Export to Human-Readable Files

Exporting data to human-readable formats like CSV, JSON, or XML is a classic method for storing scraped data. How to achieve that? With a custom data export code at the end of your scraping script!





👍 Pros:

Easy to read and understand data formats

Universal compatibility with most tools, including Microsoft Excel

Can be easily shared with non-technical users and used for manual inspection



👎 Cons:

Limited scalability for large datasets

Old-fashioned approach to data export

Export to Online Databases

Redirecting scraped data directly to online SQL or NoSQL databases, such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, or MongoDB databases.





👍 Pros:

Centralized access to scraped data

Supports complex querying

Easier integration with applications



👎 Cons:

Requires database setup and management

Potential writing performance issues with large volumes of data

Export to Specialized Big Data Formats

Storing scraped data in optimized formats like Protobuf, Parquet, AVRO, and ORC—which are ideal for big data.





Learn more about the differences between JSON and Protobuf in the video below:

👍 Pros:

Highly efficient in storage and retrieval

Great for large datasets with complex structures

Supports schema evolution



👎 Cons:

Requires specialized tools for reading, as they are not human-readable

Not ideal for smaller datasets

Export to Stream-Compatible Data Files

Streamable formats like NDJSON and JSON Lines allow for exporting data in a way that's efficient for real-time applications or processing.





👍 Pros:

Perfect for streaming and real-time processing

Supports large volumes of data efficiently

Flexible and scalable, in both reading and writing, while remaining human-readable





👎 Cons:

Not all JSON libraries support them

Not so popular

Export to Cloud Storage Providers

Saving scraped data to cloud storage—just like AWS S3 or Google Cloud Storage—offers easy, scalable, and accessible storage.





👍 Pros:

Unlimited scalability, especially in cloud-based web scraping

Easy access from anywhere

Low maintenance compared to physical storage





👎 Cons:

Ongoing storage costs

Requires internet connection to access

Export via Webhooks

Webhooks send data directly to external services in real-time, opening the door to immediate action or processing.





Don’t know what webhooks are? Watch this video:





👍 Pros:

Immediate data delivery

Automates data transfer to external systems

Great for integrations with third-party services—for example, via Zapier or similar platforms



👎 Cons:

Requires external service setup

Potential for data loss if service is down

How Top Companies Process and Handle Scraped Info

What's the best way to learn how to do something in the IT world? Look at what trusted developers, sources, or online providers are already doing! 💡





And when it comes to top-tier data providers, Bright Data leads the pack! 🏆





See what Bright Data’s Web Scraper API products offer for data processing and export:

Bulk request handling to reduce server load and optimize high-volume scraping tasks

Export data via Webhook or API delivery

Output data in formats like JSON, NDJSON, JSON Lines, or CSV

Compliance with GDPR and CCPA for scraped data

Custom data validation rules to ensure reliability and save time on manual checks



Those features match all tips and tricks explored in this guide—and that’s just scratching the surface of Bright Data’s Web Scraper API! 🌐

Final Thoughts

You’ve now mastered the most advanced techniques for managing scraped data—from processing to exporting like a pro! 🛠️





Sure, you’ve picked up some serious tricks here, but the journey isn’t over yet. So, gear up and save your final burst of energy for what’s next on this adventure.





The final stop? Ethics and privacy compliance in web scraping—yes, even in a world where AI has rewritten the rules! 📄