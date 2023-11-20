Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Mastering Monorepos: Organizing Component NextJS Libraries & Projects with NPM Workspacesby@dainemawer
    655 reads

    Mastering Monorepos: Organizing Component NextJS Libraries & Projects with NPM Workspaces

    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    featured image - Mastering Monorepos: Organizing Component NextJS Libraries & Projects with NPM Workspaces
    programming #javascript #nextjs #storybook
    Daine Mawer HackerNoon profile picture

    @dainemawer

    Daine Mawer

    Daine is a Lead Front-end Engineer at 10up, a renowned full-service agency. Self-taught and web performance maverick

    Receive Stories from @dainemawer

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Daine Mawer HackerNoon profile picture
    by Daine Mawer @dainemawer.Daine is a Lead Front-end Engineer at 10up, a renowned full-service agency. Self-taught and web performance maverick
    Read my stories
    CodeRabbit

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    10 Expert Tips for Improving Code Reviews: A Guide for Developers
    Published at Feb 24, 2023 by dainemawer #code-review
    Article Thumbnail
    Guide to React Suspense: From Code Splitting to Data Fetching
    Published at Oct 30, 2023 by olegwock #reactjs
    Article Thumbnail
    Automating MongoDB Sharded Cluster Deployment with Ansible
    Published at Jan 15, 2024 by mikemwanje #ansible
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Set the Default Node.JS version with nvm
    Published at Oct 12, 2022 by smpnjn #javascript
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!