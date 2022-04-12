Marketing in GameFi DAOs: Building the Future Day by Day

Web3 marketer. Worked across Europe and Asia in consulting firms and tech unicorns. Former AppsFlyer and LSE.
Web3 and GameFi are a maze to promote your brand in. Where should you focus your marketing efforts to build the future of gaming in 2022? And how to navigate novelty and uncertainty?
Gaming communities and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) are a great way to know cool people and find a job fast on web3. Gamers are demanding, they like constant hypes, direct and clear communication, being immersed in new worlds, and sharing what they experienced.
The key strength and weakness of GameFi, which all “web2” marketers are faced with from the start, is that this industry is still a maze.
On the one hand, this is due to and, in turn, creates constant innovation and trends, furthered by players’ ever-changing tastes and profit opportunities. It allows constant lymph to the industry.
On the other hand, marketing for DAOs is like building the future day by day. Unless you are a developer, forget long-planned campaigns or frameworks. Community work is what makes the difference. And community evolves and requests fast.
This simply means that marketing within GameFi DAOs needs to rely on areas of actionrather than evergreen channels or methods, leaving plenty of space for changes and leveraging the community to ensure scale.
Here are my suggestions on how GameFi DAO marketers should build the future of gaming in 2022.
What is GameFi DAOs’ objective? Create an ecosystem around them that allows them to balance supply and demand for assets, and financial and human capital among the different actors in the space (gamers, developers, investors). They position themselves as the engine behind games’ traction and players' enjoyment.
For this to happen sustainably, DAO marketers need to focus first on community and its growth. That ensures constant fresh blood for newly-released games and a pool of enthusiastic individuals ready to recommend to the world cool games and the group of players they are proudly part of.
That is your why.
Gamers first. Developers and investors are next.
Gamers. The age range is between 12 and 35 years old, they are tech-savvy and hungry for games but not too wary of web3 scams or mechanics yet. Most of them study or have full-time jobs already, and use Play-and-Earn as a source of enjoyment, collection, or passive income. Long were the days the majority of blockchain players came from Southeast Asia, GameFi is expanding rapidly
Game Developers. Scattered across the globe but mostly in big US, Europe, and Asia’s capitals. Few of them are crypto natives and most will launch their games in 2022. They need noise and sustained crowds for their titles.
GameFi investors. Rather than big investment groups, it is business angels and small VC groups that are early in the space. If you think vanity indicators are not important to them, think again. Given this highly innovative industry, investors bet on teams, communities, and followers. Growing followerships and buzz across your social channels is, therefore, a priority.
Channels on where to focus your marketing efforts are:
