Manthan Koolwal, 2020 Noonie Nominee, is Developing AI-Enabled APIs

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us.
Among the 2,000+ deserving humans nominated across 5 categories for over 200 award titles, we discovered Manthan Koolwal from India, who’s has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Technology and Software Development categories. Without further ado, we present to you, our big techy world, from the perspective of Manthan.
I am a founder at makcorps.com, scrapingdog.com and flightapi.io.
I love making APIs and I have worked on several backend projects in the last 5 years. I will be launching a face recognition AI-enabled API soon.
I usually write about data collection and visualization. I have built three APIs - hotel api, flight api and web scraping api.
About my future APIs which are AI-enabled. Also, my first AI project. I am super excited about this project.
The economy.
Be consistent and most importantly, keep patience.
I have learned to work from home.
In a sports car company running on LPG or hydrogen.
I am a polymath and many times my friends and even my family members advised me to just focus on one single sector.
There are few startups funded by large firms in India. Hapramp is one of them. Also, I'm keeping an eye out for a covid vaccine.
Reddit and many ebook apps.
AI and ML
For much the same reasons Hacker Noon decided not to put good ideas behind pop-ups or paywalls — nor abuse your personal data to target you with creepy ads — we also decided that you don’t have to be an influencer or have 50k followers on Twitter to earn the recognition that comes with a 2020 Noonie Nomination.
Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.
Don't forget to vote for Manthal in the following awards:
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.