Manthan Koolwal, 2020 Noonie Nominee, is Developing AI-Enabled APIs

The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us.

Among the 2,000+ deserving humans nominated across 5 categories for over 200 award titles, we discovered Manthan Koolwal from India, who’s has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Technology and Software Development categories. Without further ado, we present to you, our big techy world, from the perspective of Manthan.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?



2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I am a founder at makcorps.com, scrapingdog.com and flightapi.io.

I love making APIs and I have worked on several backend projects in the last 5 years. I will be launching a face recognition AI-enabled API soon.

3. Tell us about the things you make/ write /manage / build.

I usually write about data collection and visualization. I have built three APIs - hotel api, flight api and web scraping api.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

About my future APIs which are AI-enabled. Also, my first AI project. I am super excited about this project.

5. What are you worried about right now?

The economy.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Be consistent and most importantly, keep patience.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

I have learned to work from home.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

In a sports car company running on LPG or hydrogen.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

I am a polymath and many times my friends and even my family members advised me to just focus on one single sector.

10. What or Who are you keeping an eye on in 2020?

There are few startups funded by large firms in India. Hapramp is one of them. Also, I'm keeping an eye out for a covid vaccine.

12. Which apps can't you live without?

Reddit and many ebook apps.

13. What are you currently learning?

AI and ML

