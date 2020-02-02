Making Friends with RuboCop: Ruby Static Code Analyzer

Discover, triage, and prioritize Ruby errors in real-time
This is not an introductory post to RuboCop. Check out what RuboCop is before diving into our experience report.
,
rubocop
,
rubocop-performance
and
rubocop-rails
gems. We enabled all cops by default, this was our initial configuration in
rubocop-rspec
rubocop.yml.
require:
- rubocop-rspec
- rubocop-rails
- rubocop-performance
AllCops:
EnabledByDefault: true
TargetRubyVersion: 2.6.3
Exclude:
- 'app/views/**/*'
- 'db/**/*'
- 'bin/**/*'
- 'csv/**/*'
- 'slate/**/*'
- 'vendor/bundle/**/*'
- 'node_modules/**/*'
after adding above configuration.
rubocop
which records all the offenses from our codebase. We can fix these offenses one by one as we touch that particular piece of code. So we don't have to fix everything to start with.
.rubocop_todo.yml
, perform following steps.
.rubocop_todo.yml
bundle exec rubocop --auto-gen-config
Added inheritance from `.rubocop_todo.yml` in `.rubocop.yml`.
Phase 1 of 2: run Metrics/LineLength cop
Inspecting 38 files
CC....C..C..C...C..CCC..CC....CC..C..C
38 files inspected, 40 offenses detected
Created .rubocop_todo.yml.
Phase 2 of 2: run all cops
Inspecting 38 files
CCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCC
38 files inspected, 104 offenses detected
Created .rubocop_todo.yml.
. It has recorded all the offenses present in our code. Let's see example of one of the cop for better understanding.
.rubocop_todo.yml
# Offense count: 1
# Cop supports --auto-correct.
# Configuration parameters: TreatCommentsAsGroupSeparators, Include.
# Include: **/*.gemfile, **/Gemfile, **/gems.rb
Bundler/OrderedGems:
Exclude:
- 'Gemfile'
cop and how we can fix it. But more importantly, it marks the file where this offense is present as excluded from the list of files on which RuboCop will be run.
Bundler/OrderedGems
▶ bundle exec rubocop
Inspecting 38 files
......................................
38 files inspected, no offenses detected
▶ cat .rubocop.yml
inherit_from: .rubocop_todo.yml
records all the offenses of our codebase and also excludes those files from the list on which rubocop will be run.
.rubocop_todo.yml
inherits from
.rubocop.yml
so it also excludes those files from the list on which rubocop will be run.
.rubocop_todo.yml
, it picks up configuration from
bundle exec rubocop
which in turn picks up the configuration from
.rubocop.yml
which has excluded all the files which have offenses. All of this results into a green output from
.rubocop_todo.yml
command.
bundle exec rubocop
Pro Tip: Always generate the .rubocop_todo.yml when you are integrating Rubocop into an existing project.
file and fix the offenses as we touch the existing offensive code and make sure that the new code that we write is following the cops.
.rubocop_todo.yml
which automatically corrects certain pieces of code based on whether a particular cop is considered safe for autocorrect or not. We leveraged this in our git commit hook so that developers don't have to worry about manually fixing all the offenses. When the machine can do it, why not?
--safe-autocorrect
and
husky
npm packages to achieve this.
lint-staged
npm install --save-dev lint-staged husky
package.json
{
"scripts": {
"precommit": "lint-staged"
},
"lint-staged": {
{app,spec}/**/*.rb": [
"bundle exec rubocop --safe-autocorrect",
"git add"
]
},
"devDependencies": {
"husky": "^0.13.4",
"lint-staged": "^3.6.0"
}
}
.rubocop_todo.yml can be regenerated from the same command that generated it.
gem has a cop
rubocop-rails
which changes calls to update_attributes with update. Though this change should happen only on Active Record models, the cop does not check whether the method is called on Active Record model or not.
ActiveRecord/Aliases
where they changed the code which was supposed to be not changed.
Style/StringHashKeys
,
RSpec/AnyInstance
RSpec/ExpectInHook,
RSpec/AlignRightLetBrace