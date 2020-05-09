Disabling Logging of (sensitive) Arguments in Active Job in Ruby [A How-To Guide]

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
class ImportDataJob < ApplicationJob
queue_as :default
def perform(*args)
puts "Completed"
# Do something later
end
end
>> ImportDataJob.perform_later(password: "secret")
Enqueued ImportDataJob (Job ID: 4c44944b-0b1e-41ff-8679-c9757e09bdb2) to Async(default)
with arguments: {:password=>"secret"}
>> Performing ImportDataJob (Job ID: 4c44944b-0b1e-41ff-8679-c9757e09bdb2)
from Async(default)
enqueued at 2020-04-29T13:23:37Z
with arguments: {:password=>"secret"}
Completed
Performed ImportDataJob (Job ID: 4c44944b-0b1e-41ff-8679-c9757e09bdb2)
from Async(default) in 9.39ms
configuration option so that sensitive parameters are not leaked in the logs. But if you are enqueuing such parameters to Active Job then the purpose of filtering them at controller level is defeated as they are logged at job level regardless.
Rails.application.config.filter_parameters
configuration option.
log_arguments
class ImportDataJob < ApplicationJob
queue_as :default
self.log_arguments = false
def perform(*args)
# Do something later
end
end
>> ImportDataJob.perform_later password: "secret"
Enqueued ImportDataJob (Job ID: 1c388f29-b83c-477c-a046-50837b8941e8)
to Async(default)
>> Performing ImportDataJob (Job ID: 1c388f29-b83c-477c-a046-50837b8941e8)
from Async(default) enqueued at 2020-04-29T13:39:31Z
Completed
Performed ImportDataJob (Job ID: 1c388f29-b83c-477c-a046-50837b8941e8)
from Async(default) in 5.81ms
setting is true for every job and we can customize it per job based on whether the job consumes sensitive data.
log_arguments