Disabling Logging of (sensitive) Arguments in Active Job in Ruby [A How-To Guide]

If you are using Active Job for managing background jobs in Rails, you might have noticed that it logs the job arguments when the job is enqueued or run. Let's see an example of this.

class ImportDataJob < ApplicationJob queue_as :default def perform (*args) puts "Completed" # Do something later end end

>> ImportDataJob.perform_later( password: "secret" ) Enqueued ImportDataJob (Job ID: 4 c44944b-0b1e- 41 ff- 8679 -c9757e09bdb2) to Async(default) with arguments: { :password=> "secret" } >> Performing ImportDataJob (Job ID: 4 c44944b-0b1e- 41 ff- 8679 -c9757e09bdb2) from Async(default) enqueued at 2020 - 04 - 29 T13: 23 : 37 Z with arguments: { :password=> "secret" } Completed Performed ImportDataJob (Job ID: 4 c44944b-0b1e- 41 ff- 8679 -c9757e09bdb2) from Async(default) in 9.39 ms

As we can, see Active Job logs the arguments two times, once when the job is enqueued and once when the job starts performing.

Rails.application.config.filter_parameters configuration option so that sensitive parameters are not leaked in the logs. But if you are enqueuing such parameters to Active Job then the purpose of filtering them at controller level is defeated as they are logged at job level regardless. We can filter request parameters on the controller level usingconfiguration option so that sensitive parameters are not leaked in the logs. But if you are enqueuing such parameters to Active Job then the purpose of filtering them at controller level is defeated as they are logged at job level regardless.

log_arguments configuration option. A feature is now present in Rails master to fix this issue. We can disable logging for individual jobs by settingconfiguration option.

class ImportDataJob < ApplicationJob queue_as :default self .log_arguments = false def perform (*args) # Do something later end end

>> ImportDataJob.perform_later password: "secret" Enqueued ImportDataJob (Job ID: 1 c388f29-b83c- 477 c-a046- 50837 b8941e8) to Async(default) >> Performing ImportDataJob (Job ID: 1 c388f29-b83c- 477 c-a046- 50837 b8941e8) from Async(default) enqueued at 2020 - 04 - 29 T13: 39 : 31 Z Completed Performed ImportDataJob (Job ID: 1 c388f29-b83c- 477 c-a046- 50837 b8941e8) from Async(default) in 5.81 ms

We can see that now there is no trace of the arguments in the log.

log_arguments setting is true for every job and we can customize it per job based on whether the job consumes sensitive data. > By default thesetting is true for every job and we can customize it per job based on whether the job consumes sensitive data.

This feature is not yet released. It will be part of Rails 6.1. I will update this post when it is released.

