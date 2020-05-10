Do Not Add Database Index If It Already Exists in Rails

if_not_exists to the create_table method which will not create the table if it already exists. This option is handy when we have added a table directly in production but now want to add it through a migration so that it is available in other environments as well. Rails 6 added an optionto themethod which will not create the table if it already exists. This option is handy when we have added a table directly in production but now want to add it through a migration so that it is available in other environments as well.

Check out how the if_not_exists option works for creating tables here.

Let's look at a migration to understand this feature.

class CreateIssues < ActiveRecord::Migration[6.0] def change create_table :issues , if_not_exists: true do |t| t.integer :comment_count t.string :url , :repo_name , :user_name t.datetime :last_touched_at t.integer :number t.timestamps end end end

issues table if it exists already, as we have passed if_not_exists: true to the create_table method. Let's change the migration a little bit. We will now add a reference to users table in issues table because we want to create a reference to the users table as well. This migration will not create thetable if it exists already, as we have passedto the create_table method. Let's change the migration a little bit. We will now add a reference totable in issues table because we want to create a reference to thetable as well.

class AddIssuesAgainAgainAgain < ActiveRecord::Migration[6.0] def change create_table :issues , if_not_exists: true do |t| t.integer :comment_count t.string :url , :repo_name , :user_name t.datetime :last_touched_at t.integer :number t.references :user t.timestamps end end end

If this migration is run twice, it results into following error.

➜ codetriage git:(master) ✗ be rake db:migrate == 20200401140530 AddIssuesAgainAgainAgain: migrating ========================= -- create_table(:issues, {:if_not_exists=> true }) rake aborted! StandardError: An error has occurred, this and all later migrations canceled: Index name 'index_issues_on_user_id' on table 'issues' already exists /Users/prathamesh/Projects/sources/codetriage/db/migrate/20200401140530_add_issues_again_again_again.rb:3: in `change ' /Users/prathamesh/.rbenv/versions/2.6.5/bin/bundle:23:in `load' /Users/prathamesh/.rbenv/versions/2.6.5/bin/bundle:23: in `<main> ' Caused by: ArgumentError: Index name ' index_issues_on_user_id ' on table ' issues ' already exists /Users/prathamesh/Projects/sources/codetriage/db/migrate/20200401140530_add_issues_again_again_again.rb:3:in `change' /Users/prathamesh/.rbenv/versions/2.6.5/bin/bundle:23: in `load ' /Users/prathamesh/.rbenv/versions/2.6.5/bin/bundle:23:in `<main>' Tasks: TOP => db:migrate (See full trace by running task with --trace)

if_not_exists: true flag. We can see that it did not cause an error related to creating the table. The error was raised for existing index. But we do know that the index may exist. That's why we added theflag.

Then why is Rails trying to create the index when we clearly told it check if the index exists or not.

if_not_exists flag was not getting passed to the query that Rails was generating for adding index. To understand this properly, let's take a look at queries generated by above migration. Well, turns out theflag was not getting passed to the query that Rails was generating for adding index. To understand this properly, let's take a look at queries generated by above migration.

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS `issues` CREATE INDEX `index_issues_on_user_id` on `issues`

INDEX query that was generated by the above migration was not having the IF NOT EXISTS clause so Rails was trying to create the index again even if the if_not_exists: true was passed. Thequery that was generated by the above migration was not having theclause so Rails was trying to create the index again even if thewas passed.

create_table method in Rails to understand why this is happening. We will only see the relevant code related to adding indexes as the method is very big. Let's look at the code ofmethod in Rails to understand why this is happening. We will only see the relevant code related to adding indexes as the method is very big.

def create_table td = create_table_definition(table_name, **options.extract!( :temporary , :if_not_exists , :options , :as , :comment )) ... result = execute schema_creation.accept td ... unless supports_indexes_in_create? td.indexes.each do |column_name, index_options| add_index(table_name, column_name, index_options) end end ... result end

This code if translated to plain English looks like this.

def create_table Generate SQL for CREATE TABLE result = Execute SQL for CREATE TABLE For each of the indexes - - Generate SQL for ADD INDEX - Execute SQL for ADD INDEX End return result end

if_not_exists option was not used while generating the SQL for index whereas it was used while generating the SQL for creating table. Looking at the error that we got related to existing index, it is pretty evident thatoption was not used while generating the SQL for index whereas it was used while generating the SQL for creating table.

if_not_exists option while generating the SQL for index. Now the solution is straightforward. We need to make sure that Rails uses theoption while generating the SQL for index.

add_index method. It looks like this. The generation of SQL for indexes and its execution is handled by themethod. It looks like this.

def add_index (table_name, column_name, options = {}) index_name, index_type, index_columns, index_options = add_index_options(table_name, column_name, **options) execute "CREATE #{index_type} INDEX #{quote_column_name(index_name)} ON #{quote_table_name(table_name)} ( #{index_columns} ) #{index_options} " end

if_not_exists option from create_table to add_index which in turn passes it to add_index_options and which generates the proper SQL that we want, then our problem is solved! So if we pass theoption fromtowhich in turn passes it toand which generates the proper SQL that we want, then our problem is solved!

That's what I did in this pull request https://github.com/rails/rails/pull/38555 and this issue is now fixed on Rails master.

How to handle this issue with Rails 6.0.2 and below

if_not_exists was added in Rails 6.0.0. This change for supporting it for indexes is merged in Rails master but it is not yet released. If you are running into similar issue while using Rails 6.0.2 or below, you can simply skip the migration based on an environment check. Support forwas added in Rails 6.0.0. This change for supporting it for indexes is merged in Rails master but it is not yet released. If you are running into similar issue while using Rails 6.0.2 or below, you can simply skip the migration based on an environment check.

class AddIssuesAgainAgainAgain < ActiveRecord::Migration[6.0] def change return if Rails.env.production? create_table :issues , if_not_exists: true do |t| t.integer :comment_count t.string :url , :repo_name , :user_name t.datetime :last_touched_at t.integer :number t.references :user t.timestamps end end end

In this way, if you are creating any indexes in the migration, you will not see errors about their presence if the migration is already run.

One last thing

IF NOT EXISTS clause for indexes. Bummer! To support this feature for MySQL adapter, we have to actually check if the index exists or not before trying to add it. While working on this fix, I realized that MySQL does not supportclause for indexes. Bummer! To support this feature for MySQL adapter, we have to actually check if the index exists or not before trying to add it.

# activerecord/lib/active_record/connection_adapters/abstract_mysql_adapter.rb def add_index (table_name, column_name, options = {}) #:nodoc: return if options[ :if_not_exists ] && index_exists?(table_name, column_name, options) .. execute .. end

One more thing!

if_not_exists is also available to add_index method now. So you can just pass it as follows when trying to create standalone indexes. The support foris also available tomethod now. So you can just pass it as follows when trying to create standalone indexes.

add_index :issues , :user_id , if_not_exists: true

