Do Not Add Database Index If It Already Exists in Rails

to the
if_not_exists
method which will not create the table if it already exists. This option is handy when we have added a table directly in production but now want to add it through a migration so that it is available in other environments as well.
create_table
Check out how theoption works for creating tables here.
if_not_exists
class CreateIssues < ActiveRecord::Migration[6.0]
def change
create_table :issues, if_not_exists: true do |t|
t.integer :comment_count
t.string :url, :repo_name, :user_name
t.datetime :last_touched_at
t.integer :number
t.timestamps
end
end
end
table if it exists already, as we have passed
issues
to the create_table method. Let's change the migration a little bit. We will now add a reference to
if_not_exists: true
table in issues table because we want to create a reference to the
users
table as well.
users
class AddIssuesAgainAgainAgain < ActiveRecord::Migration[6.0]
def change
create_table :issues, if_not_exists: true do |t|
t.integer :comment_count
t.string :url, :repo_name, :user_name
t.datetime :last_touched_at
t.integer :number
t.references :user
t.timestamps
end
end
end
➜ codetriage git:(master) ✗ be rake db:migrate
== 20200401140530 AddIssuesAgainAgainAgain: migrating =========================
-- create_table(:issues, {:if_not_exists=>true})
rake aborted!
StandardError: An error has occurred, this and all later migrations canceled:
Index name 'index_issues_on_user_id' on table 'issues' already exists
/Users/prathamesh/Projects/sources/codetriage/db/migrate/20200401140530_add_issues_again_again_again.rb:3:in `change'
/Users/prathamesh/.rbenv/versions/2.6.5/bin/bundle:23:in `load'
/Users/prathamesh/.rbenv/versions/2.6.5/bin/bundle:23:in `<main>'
Caused by:
ArgumentError: Index name 'index_issues_on_user_id' on table 'issues' already exists
/Users/prathamesh/Projects/sources/codetriage/db/migrate/20200401140530_add_issues_again_again_again.rb:3:in `change'
/Users/prathamesh/.rbenv/versions/2.6.5/bin/bundle:23:in `load'
/Users/prathamesh/.rbenv/versions/2.6.5/bin/bundle:23:in `<main>'
Tasks: TOP => db:migrate
(See full trace by running task with --trace)
flag.
if_not_exists: true
flag was not getting passed to the query that Rails was generating for adding index. To understand this properly, let's take a look at queries generated by above migration.
if_not_exists
CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS `issues`
CREATE INDEX `index_issues_on_user_id` on `issues`
query that was generated by the above migration was not having the
INDEX
clause so Rails was trying to create the index again even if the
IF NOT EXISTS
was passed.
if_not_exists: true
method in Rails to understand why this is happening. We will only see the relevant code related to adding indexes as the method is very big.
create_table
def create_table
td = create_table_definition(table_name, **options.extract!(:temporary, :if_not_exists, :options, :as, :comment))
...
result = execute schema_creation.accept td
...
unless supports_indexes_in_create?
td.indexes.each do |column_name, index_options|
add_index(table_name, column_name, index_options)
end
end
...
result
end
def create_table
Generate SQL for CREATE TABLE
result = Execute SQL for CREATE TABLE
For each of the indexes -
- Generate SQL for ADD INDEX
- Execute SQL for ADD INDEX
End
return result
end
option was not used while generating the SQL for index whereas it was used while generating the SQL for creating table.
if_not_exists
option while generating the SQL for index.
if_not_exists
method. It looks like this.
add_index
def add_index(table_name, column_name, options = {})
index_name, index_type, index_columns, index_options = add_index_options(table_name, column_name, **options)
execute "CREATE #{index_type} INDEX #{quote_column_name(index_name)} ON #{quote_table_name(table_name)} (#{index_columns})#{index_options}"
end
option from
if_not_exists
to
create_table
which in turn passes it to
add_index
and which generates the proper SQL that we want, then our problem is solved!
add_index_options
was added in Rails 6.0.0. This change for supporting it for indexes is merged in Rails master but it is not yet released. If you are running into similar issue while using Rails 6.0.2 or below, you can simply skip the migration based on an environment check.
if_not_exists
class AddIssuesAgainAgainAgain < ActiveRecord::Migration[6.0]
def change
return if Rails.env.production?
create_table :issues, if_not_exists: true do |t|
t.integer :comment_count
t.string :url, :repo_name, :user_name
t.datetime :last_touched_at
t.integer :number
t.references :user
t.timestamps
end
end
end
clause for indexes. Bummer! To support this feature for MySQL adapter, we have to actually check if the index exists or not before trying to add it.
IF NOT EXISTS
# activerecord/lib/active_record/connection_adapters/abstract_mysql_adapter.rb
def add_index(table_name, column_name, options = {}) #:nodoc:
return if options[:if_not_exists] && index_exists?(table_name, column_name, options)
..
execute ..
end
is also available to
if_not_exists
method now. So you can just pass it as follows when trying to create standalone indexes.
add_index
add_index :issues, :user_id, if_not_exists: true