Make Your Flight & Hotel Booking with Crypto

XcelTrip — a decentralized travel booking platform — has unfurled its latest XinFin Mainnet integration, which now enables the platform’s users to pay for their hotels and flights using XDC tokens.

Traditionally, the process has to be completed using Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPIs, which entailed significant security risks, including breach of confidential information, interception, phishing, and so on.

Furthermore, centralized payment methods have, time and again, been found guilty of compromising the user’s privacy, both in favor of governments and monopolistic corporations.

On the contrary, decentralized, crypto-based payments leverage advanced encryption mechanisms, thus ensuring optimal degrees of security, privacy, and autonomy for end-users.

Backed by such features, crypto-assets are increasingly emerging as the preferred method for online payments and transactions — a trend that XcelTrip’s upgrade is duly integrating.

As a unique, blockchain-based platform within the travel sector, XcelTrip has ties with over 1.5 million hotels from around the world, alongside offering booking services for over 400 airline companies.

Following the aforementioned integration, the platform’s global clientele will be able to avail of these services using their XDC tokens. In turn, this contributes to the ongoing drive to strengthen mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

In comparison with a majority of popular cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, the XinFin Digital Contract (XDC) Network has a substantially greater throughput and speed.

In this regard, the network can handle over 2,000 transactions per second, with a confirmation time of around 2 seconds. Furthermore, considering the minimal fee of $0.0001, transactions made using XDC tokens are cost-efficient and affordable.

In other words, XDC-based payments mitigate all of the major usability and efficiency shortcomings that customers face while using cryptocurrencies.

Innovating the first-of-its-kind solution for travelers from around the world, XcelTrip will also enlist XDC as a currency for its official wallet, which strives to bridge the gap between consumer use-cases and merchant payment solutions.

Using the XcelPay Wallet, consumers can now make payments using their XDC tokens, at a wide range of restaurants, spas, hotels, bars, convenient stores, and gas stations.

Simultaneously, eCommerce business owners can leverage the robust, seamless, and easily-integratable XcelPay API to start accepting payments in XDC and other cryptocurrencies.

Accepting crypto-based payments will certainly provide a substantial competitive edge to businesses, backed by the domain’s immense potential and rapidly-expanding user community. The collaboration between XcelTrip and XinFin marks a promising forward step in this journey.

About XcelTrip

XcelTrip is a next-gen, blockchain-based, and decentralized solution, designed with the intent to disrupt the trillion-dollar travel industry.

Alongside an expanding partner base of over 1.5 million hotels and 400 airline companies, the platform strives to democratize use-cases within the blockchain and cryptocurrency domain.

Leveraging the platform’s web, android, and iOS applications, XcelTrip users can pay for their travel needs using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dash, Litecoin, Verge, KAU, and Binance Coin. XcelTrip also has a native utility token — XcelToken Plus — and is now integrating the XDC token.

About XinFin

XinFin is a first-of-its-kind, public-private hybrid blockchain platform, fully optimized for international trade and finance. Powered by its native XDC token, the network has smart contract compatibility and can handle over 2000 TPS, with a minimal fee of $0.0001 and a confirmation time of 2 seconds.

As a whole, the XDC ecosystem comprises multi-dimensional solutions, ranging from robust KYC/AML protocols to Masternode (Validator Node) implementation toolkits.

An innovative XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) consensus mechanism secures the network’s underlying XDC Chain, thereby ensuring optimal scalability and enterprise-grade usability.

The ownership of XDC tokens implies access to several real-world use cases, such as TradeFinex which connects SMBs in the trade sector with a growing community of alternative investors.

