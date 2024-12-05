Lighting’s Next Frontier: How Elation is Merging Innovation and Reliability at LDI 2024

The entertainment industry is descending upon Las Vegas this week and next for the annual LDI Show. The industry continually seeks cutting-edge solutions to create immersive and unforgettable experiences and Elation just shared two launches before the show floor opened—the PARAGON Series and the REBEL Profile™. But this isn’t just about new products; it’s about rethinking what lighting technology can do, blending innovation, creativity, and practicality to set new standards for the future.





For decades, the evolution of lighting has mirrored the progress of technology itself, transforming not only what is possible on stage but also behind the scenes. Elation’s announcements at LDI 2024 exemplify this intersection, with products that cater to the modern challenges of entertainment professionals while pushing the boundaries of creative expression.





The PARAGON Series, featuring Elation’s proprietary TruTone™ technology, represents a leap forward in adaptability and precision. TruTone’s ability to seamlessly adjust CRI from 70 to 93 allows for unparalleled control over color fidelity without altering color temperature. For lighting designers, this means skin tones, costumes, and scenery can be transformed with vibrant depth and accuracy, empowering them to create more visually dynamic environments with fewer fixtures.





“The PARAGON Series represents far more than a mere incremental advancement in design technology—it represents a leap forward in intelligent, precision lighting for the entertainment industry, and has been designed to satisfy the highest creative standards,” said Nick Saiki, Product Application and Customer Experience Specialist, Elation.





“With TruTone technology, designers are no longer constrained by compromises between artistic vision and practical limitations, while its IP54 weatherproof rating means its wealth of design options can also be used to enhance temporary outdoor events, elevating its versatility for multi-event use.”









On the other hand, the REBEL Profile™ is Elation’s answer to the growing demand for compact, rugged fixtures that deliver top-tier performance. Its 500W LED engine offers intense beams and sharp projections, while an IP65 rating ensures durability in both indoor and outdoor environments. This combination of versatility and resilience makes the REBEL Profile an ideal solution for the fast-paced demands of modern productions.

Why Lighting Innovation Matters

Lighting isn’t just a functional element—it’s an integral part of storytelling. Whether in a concert, theatrical production, or live event, lighting directs focus, evokes emotion and creates atmosphere. Yet, the tools lighting professionals rely on often lag behind the creative aspirations of their users. Elation’s offerings aim to bridge that gap by providing:





Enhanced Efficiency: The multi-role functionality of the PARAGON Series reduces the number of fixtures needed, streamlining setups and cutting costs.

Sustainability: Energy-efficient engines in both product lines address growing demands for greener solutions in live entertainment.

Future-Proof Design: Features like TruTone and high-output LED engines ensure these fixtures remain relevant as industry needs evolve.





Looking Back to Look Forward: The Evolution of Stage Lighting

At LDI 2024, Elation is also debuting The Evolution of Stage Lighting infographic , a visual journey through the milestones that have shaped the industry. From the days of incandescent lamps to the rise of LED technology, this retrospective highlights how far lighting has come—and how innovations like PARAGON and REBEL are charting the course for the future. By highlighting the history and future of stage lighting, Elation is positioning itself not just as a product provider, but as a thought leader driving the industry forward.









This year, the company has promoted it’s booth heavily which is designed as a retro-futuristic spaceport lounge, serves as a metaphor for the company’s vision. It’s a space where past and future collide, inviting attendees to explore the possibilities of what’s next. With live product demonstrations, an hourly light show, and immersive displays, the booth embodies the campaign theme, “Experience Tomorrow.”





“The goal isn’t to just showcase products at LDI, but to guide visitors through a journey into lighting’s next frontier,” said Saiki. “We’re inviting lighting professionals to ‘Experience Tomorrow’ in an immersive spaceport-themed setting that highlights our visionary lighting solutions. We want professionals to walk away inspired by what’s possible, armed with the tools to make the extraordinary happen.”





Lighting the Path Forward

Elation’s offerings at LDI 2024 are more than just new fixtures—they are a bold statement about the direction of entertainment technology. By addressing real-world challenges with solutions that don’t compromise creativity, the company is setting a new benchmark for the industry.





The future of lighting isn’t just about brighter beams or sharper projections—it’s about empowering designers to tell better stories, more efficiently, and with greater impact.





