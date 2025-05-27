LightCap’s Success on Nocaps: Limitations and Opportunities for Growth

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May 27th, 2025
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tech-stories#no-caps-dataset#image-captioning#light-cap#ai-research#future-of-work#efficient-clip#pretraining-data#computer-vision

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