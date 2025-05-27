How LightCap Sees and Speaks: Mobile Magic in Just 188ms Per Image

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May 27th, 2025
featured image - How LightCap Sees and Speaks: Mobile Magic in Just 188ms Per Image
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tech-stories#image-captioning#ai-for-mobile#light-cap#model-visualization#ai-efficiency#clip-features#inference-speed#qualitative-data-analysis

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