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Medical Image Retrieval Needs a New Benchmark

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August 26th, 2025
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machine-learning#ai-in-radiology#medical-imaging#3d-radiology-benchmark#volumetric-image-retrieval#medical-image-analysis#totalsegmentator#vector-embeddings#locality-sensitive-hashing

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