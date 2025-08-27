Comparing Six Deep Learning Feature Extractors for CBIR Tasks

Table of Links Abstract and 1. Introduction Abstract and 1. Introduction Materials and Methods\n2.1 Vector Database and Indexing\n2.2 Feature Extractors\n2.3 Dataset and Pre-processing\n2.4 Search and Retrieval\n2.5 Re-ranking retrieval and evaluation\n\n\nEvaluation and 3.1 Search and Retrieval\n3.2 Re-ranking\n\n\nDiscussion\n4.1 Dataset and 4.2 Re-ranking\n4.3 Embeddings\n4.4 Volume-based, Region-based and Localized Retrieval and 4.5 Localization-ratio\n\n\nConclusion, Acknowledgement, and References Materials and Methods\n2.1 Vector Database and Indexing\n2.2 Feature Extractors\n2.3 Dataset and Pre-processing\n2.4 Search and Retrieval\n2.5 Re-ranking retrieval and evaluation Materials and Methods 2.1 Vector Database and Indexing 2.1 Vector Database and Indexing 2.2 Feature Extractors 2.2 Feature Extractors 2.3 Dataset and Pre-processing 2.3 Dataset and Pre-processing 2.4 Search and Retrieval 2.4 Search and Retrieval 2.5 Re-ranking retrieval and evaluation 2.5 Re-ranking retrieval and evaluation Evaluation and 3.1 Search and Retrieval\n3.2 Re-ranking Evaluation and 3.1 Search and Retrieval Evaluation and 3.1 Search and Retrieval 3.2 Re-ranking 3.2 Re-ranking Discussion\n4.1 Dataset and 4.2 Re-ranking\n4.3 Embeddings\n4.4 Volume-based, Region-based and Localized Retrieval and 4.5 Localization-ratio Discussion 4.1 Dataset and 4.2 Re-ranking 4.1 Dataset and 4.2 Re-ranking 4.3 Embeddings 4.3 Embeddings 4.4 Volume-based, Region-based and Localized Retrieval and 4.5 Localization-ratio 4.4 Volume-based, Region-based and Localized Retrieval and 4.5 Localization-ratio Conclusion, Acknowledgement, and References Conclusion, Acknowledgement, and References Conclusion, Acknowledgement, and References 2.2 Feature Extractors We extend the analysis of Khun Jush et al. [2023] by adding two ResNet50 embeddings and evaluating the performance of six different slice embedding extractors for CBIR tasks. All the feature extractors are based on deep-learning-based models. Self-supervised Models: We employed three self-supervised models pre-trained on ImageNet [Deng et al., 2009]. DINOv1 [Caron et al., 2021], that demonstrated learning efficient image representations from unlabeled data using self-distillation. DINOv2 [Oquab et al., 2023], is built upon DINOv1 [Caron et al., 2021], and this model scales the pre-training process by combining an improved training dataset, patchwise objectives during training and introducing a new regularization technique, which gives rise to superior performance on segmentation tasks. DreamSim [Fu et al., 2023], built upon the foundation of DINOv1 [Caron et al., 2021], fine-tunes the model using synthetic data triplets specifically designed to be cognitively impenetrable with human judgments. For the self-supervised models, we used the best-performing backbone reported by the developers of the models. Self-supervised Models: Supervised Models: We included a SwinTransformer model [Liu et al., 2021] and a ResNet50 model [He et al., 2016] trained in a supervised manner using the RadImageNet dataset [Mei et al., 2022] that includes 5 million annotated 2D CT, MRI, and ultrasound images of musculoskeletal, neurologic, oncologic, gastrointestinal, endocrine, and pulmonary pathology. Furthermore, a ResNet50 model pre-trained on rendered images of fractal geometries was included based on [Kataoka et al., 2022]. These training images are formula-derived, non-natural, and do not require any human annotation. Supervised Models: Authors:\n(1) Farnaz Khun Jush, Bayer AG, Berlin, Germany (farnaz.khunjush@bayer.com);\n(2) Steffen Vogler, Bayer AG, Berlin, Germany (steffen.vogler@bayer.com);\n(3) Tuan Truong, Bayer AG, Berlin, Germany (tuan.truong@bayer.com);\n(4) Matthias Lenga, Bayer AG, Berlin, Germany (matthias.lenga@bayer.com). Authors: Authors: (1) Farnaz Khun Jush, Bayer AG, Berlin, Germany (farnaz.khunjush@bayer.com); (2) Steffen Vogler, Bayer AG, Berlin, Germany (steffen.vogler@bayer.com); (3) Tuan Truong, Bayer AG, Berlin, Germany (tuan.truong@bayer.com); (4) Matthias Lenga, Bayer AG, Berlin, Germany (matthias.lenga@bayer.com). This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license. This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license. available on arxiv available on arxiv