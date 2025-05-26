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Not Just Small and Fast, But Smart Too: How LightCap Outperforms on Mobile

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May 26th, 2025
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tech-stories#ai-for-mobile#model-efficiency#light-cap#image-captioning#edge-ai#ai-real-world-application#sota-comparison#ai-inference

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