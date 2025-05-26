Not Just Small and Fast, But Smart Too: How LightCap Outperforms on Mobile

Authors:\n(1) Ning Wang, Huawei Inc.;\n(2) Jiangrong Xie, Huawei Inc.;\n(3) Hang Luo, Huawei Inc.;\n(4) Qinglin Cheng, Huawei Inc.;\n(5) Jihao Wu, Huawei Inc.;\n(6) Mingbo Jia, Huawei Inc.;\n(7) Linlin Li, Huawei Inc.; Authors: Authors: (1) Ning Wang, Huawei Inc.; (2) Jiangrong Xie, Huawei Inc.; (3) Hang Luo, Huawei Inc.; (4) Qinglin Cheng, Huawei Inc.; (5) Jihao Wu, Huawei Inc.; (6) Mingbo Jia, Huawei Inc.; (7) Linlin Li, Huawei Inc.; Table of Links Abstract and 1 Introduction Abstract and 1 Introduction 2 Related Work 2 Related Work 3 Methodology and 3.1 Model Architecture 3 Methodology and 3.1 Model Architecture 3.2 Model Training 3.2 Model Training 3.3 Knowledge Distillation 3.3 Knowledge Distillation 4 Experiments 4.1 Datasets and Metrics and 4.2 Implementation Details 4.1 Datasets and Metrics and 4.2 Implementation Details 4.3 Ablation Study 4.3 Ablation Study 4.4 Inference on the Mobile Device and 4.5 State-of-the-art Comparison 4.4 Inference on the Mobile Device and 4.5 State-of-the-art Comparison 5 Conclusion and References 5 Conclusion and References A Implementation Details A Implementation Details B Visualization Results B Visualization Results C Results on Nocaps C Results on Nocaps D Limitations and Future Work D Limitations and Future Work 4.4 Inference on the Mobile Device Table 3 exhibits the model FLOPs and parameters of each block in the LightCap. Note that the ResNet50 backbone in CLIP adopts the half-precision model training and thus the model storage size of the visual encoder is 56.5MB. Overall, our LightCap consumes a total storage space of 112.5MB, which is affordable for most mobile devices. Then, we test the inference latency of LightCap model on Huawei P40 smartphone with a Kirin 990 chip. To purely investigate the model inference speed, we set the beam search size to 1. It merely takes about 188ms for our light model to process a single image on the CPU from mobile devices, which meets the real-world efficiency requirements. 4.5 State-of-the-art Comparison Comparison on Model Size and Efficiency. In Table 4, we compare our LightCap with the state-of-the-art captioning methods in terms of model size and inference efficiency in FLOPs. Most existing pre-training methods such as VLP (Zhou et al. 2020), Oscar (Li et al. 2020b), and UNIMO (Li et al. 2020a) use the Faster R-CNN as the feature extractor and a BERTbase as the fusion model, yielding about 173M parameters and about 800G FLOPs. It is worth noting that the current performance leaders such as VinVL (Zhang et al. 2021a) and LEMON (Hu et al. 2021a) contain a huge FLOPs of more than 1000G. As illustrated in Section 4.4, the overall FLOPs of our LightCap is only 9.8G. Consequently, compared with the recent popular image captioners, our LightCap saves more than 98% of the FLOPs. Comparison on Model Size and Efficiency. To the best of our knowledge, DistillVLM (Fang et al. 2021b) and MiniVLM (Wang et al. 2020a) are the representative lightweight image captioners in the literature. These methods design a tiny object detector called Eff-DET based on the EfficientNet (Tan and Le 2019). Nevertheless, their fusion model (i.e., MiniLM (Wang et al. 2020b)) is still much larger than our TinyBERT4 . As discussed in MiniVLM, changing the fusion model from MiniLM to a TinyBERT4 , the captioning performance will drop sharply (about 10 CIDEr). Thanks to our designed concept extractor, cross-modal modulator, and ensemble head, a lightweight TinyBERT4 also works well in our framework. Evaluation on COCO. In Table 5, we present the performance of state-of-the-art captioning methods on the COCO Karpathy test split (Karpathy and Fei-Fei 2015). These approaches are generally trained with the cross-entropy loss and further optimized with CIDEr as a reinforcement learning reward. Previous captioners without model pre-training such as BUTD, AoANet, and X-LAN mostly use the Faster R-CNN as the visual feature extractor. The proposed LightCap outperforms all previous pretraining-free algorithms. Evaluation on COCO. Recent “pre-training then fine-tuning” methods typically choose the BERT model as the cross-modal fusion model. These methods struggle to achieve a fast inference speed with the large visual backbone and the heavyweight BERT model. Using similar pre-training data and the same crossentropy optimization, our LightCap (125.8 CIDEr) is superior to the heavyweight OscarB (123.7 CIDEr) and UNIMOB (124.4 CIDEr). Compared with other lightweight captioning methods such as MiniVLM and DistillVLM, our LightCap retains fewer parameters and FLOPs, but surpasses them by a notable margin of about 5 CIDEr score. Note that BLIP and LEMON algorithms collect large-scale high-quality pretraining datasets containing 129 and 200 million image-text pairs (more than 20× larger than ours) for pre-training, respectively. We believe that the proposed LightCap can be further improved by involving more pre-training data, which leaves as our future work. Evaluation on Nocaps. Nocaps benchmark (Agrawal et al. 2019) contains 15,100 images collected from OpenImages (Shao et al. 2019). We evaluate the proposed method on the nocaps dataset to assess the model generalizability. Due to the limited space, we only present the out-of-domain and overall performance in Table 6. Following the protocol of this benchmark, we merely train the LightCap model on the COCO-caption without additional pre-training. Our captioning model is much smaller than all the comparison methods such as VIVO and ViTCap. It is also worth mentioning that our method surpasses the human CIDEr score and even slightly outperforms the strong VinVL method in the out-ofdomain, which can be largely contributed to the representational power of the CLIP feature and our designed concept extractor to retrieve novel concepts. Evaluation on Nocaps. 5 Conclusion In this paper, we propose a lightweight image captioning approach for resource-limited devices. 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