or

LIBS Spectrometers: Everything You Need to Know

LIBS Spectrometers: Everything You Need to Know

Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) is an analytical technique for determining the chemical composition of materials using a high-focused laser. LIBS has been around for a long time and is largely used in laboratory equipment. With recent technological advancements, the approach has been transformed into a portable handheld analyzer capable of analyzing elements in the field, including carbon, for material identification. LIBS is a critical technology in the oil and gas sector for Positive Material Identification (PMI) of pipelines, pressure vessels, valves, pumps, and final welds, as well as for grading unknown materials to reclaim traceability.
RiM LaS Pvt Ltd

by RiM LaS Pvt Ltd
