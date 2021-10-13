Leveraging Salesforce Using Mobile Applications Written (Once) In React Native

React Native is a JavaScript-based client framework that provides a write-once approach to designing native applications that can run on both Android and iOS devices. The resulting client is able to not only read data from Salesforce but to process and display updates made to the Salesforce data via a server-sent events implementation. In this article, we will use React Native to provide native client applications for iOS and Android devices, leveraging a single code base. The following use case has been approved for development.