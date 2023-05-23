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Let's Write a Video Codec - Part 3: Still Images

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byPeter J.@petertech

I write software.

May 23rd, 2023
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Let's Write a Video Codec, Part 2: the DCT in Two Dimensions

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Peter J.@petertech

I write software.

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programming#programming#discrete-cosine-transform#image-compression#image#programming-tips#programming-tutorial#how-to#hackernoon-top-story

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