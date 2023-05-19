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Let's Write a Video Codec, Part 1: the DCT

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byPeter J.@petertech

I write software.

May 19th, 2023
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Peter J.@petertech

I write software.

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programming#image-compression#programming#coding#software-development#software-engineering#video-codec#discrete-cosine-transform#image-processing

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