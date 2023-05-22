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Let's Write a Video Codec, Part 2: the DCT in Two Dimensions

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byPeter J.@petertech

I write software.

May 22nd, 2023
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Peter J.@petertech

I write software.

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programming#image-compression#programming#discrete-cosine-transform#software-development#video-codec#software-engineering#coding

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