Let's Explore Differences Between Gaming Motherboard And Normal Motherboard

@ sarahwilliam Sarah William A tech enthusiast, writer and contributor at The Goodmen Project, Versus and many renowned platforms

The motherboard is one of the most essential parts of a computer to note. A motherboard will keep a computer running well by allocating power to the necessary components. You’ll need the motherboard to power up the CPU, the RAM, and all the other features that keep your computer running well.

The motherboard format you use can be essential, as it will support different parts necessary for running your computer. You can choose from a gaming motherboard or a normal motherboard.

As the names suggest, a gaming motherboard is made for high-performance computers. It is for models that run intense multimedia programs, including games.

The features between a gaming motherboard and a traditional model go beyond the applications the motherboard is suitable for running. You have to compare the two choices to see what fits for your work needs. A gaming model will be more powerful and may include more features, but that doesn’t mean it is necessary for every person. You have to note how well you’re going to use a computer and whatever it is you might require out of a setup.

CPU Support

The motherboard needs to support a CPU that can run fast enough to manage high-end programs. A gaming motherboard will have the potential to support unlocked CPUs. A traditional motherboard does not have this power.

An unlocked CPU is a model where the clock multiplier is unlocked. The design allows for greater overclocking, a practice where the processing unit’s clock rate runs at a higher speed than its intention for running.

Overclocking is helpful when running many programs, especially ones that require extra energy for operation. But overclocking can also be dangerous, as it might cause the part to overheat. A motherboard must have the power to support the extra heat generated by overclocking. A gaming motherboard is more likely to support this feature.

RAM Support

The random access memory or RAM will hold the information your computer needs for operation. A computer with more RAM can handle more data and will run faster.

A motherboard can only handle so much RAM at once. A motherboard might support up to 16 GM of RAM, for example. A gaming motherboard can manage 32 or 64 GB of RAM.

Most gaming applications will require at least 4 GB RAM, although some high-end programs can utilize 8 or 16 GB RAM. Your motherboard should be powerful enough to cover all that data.

Source: Instructables

You might also have to add multiple RAM modules to your motherboard to let it work. For instance, you cannot add one 16 GB RAM stick to your motherboard to expand the capacity by that much. You’d have to get four 4 GB sticks or two 8 GB units to make this work. Most motherboards require RAM components to be installed in pairs to allow the motherboard to read more data and to enhance the general functionality of the memory.

Be sure to consider all the background operations running on your computer when finding enough RAM. Every computer has to utilize some RAM for background actions, especially ones relating to your online connection and your operating system. You need to have enough RAM on hand in the background to ensure your computer keeps running well, not to mention so your RAM can stay active.

The Cooling Support

Every motherboard should have a cooling connection. A port should link to a device necessary for keeping the temperatures inside your computer in check.

The Fan-based coolers work on most traditional motherboards. A fan can be ideal for producing cool air and in allowing the proper circulation inside your computer. But you would have to check the fan on occasion to ensure it doesn’t pick up dust. You also have to see the fan isn’t malfunctioning.

A gaming motherboard will use a water-based cooler. A stronger CPU and graphics card will produce more heat and will require extra power in ensuring it will stay safer for use. A water-cooling system will use a loop filled with coolant to lower the computer’s temperature. The coolant flows well along with the motherboard and reduces the heat intensity. The design also works in silence, enhancing its performance without bothering the user.

Hard Drive Slots

A gaming motherboard should utilize hard drives that handle more data. Gaming programs tend to require dozens of gigabytes of room for the files necessary for operation, not to mention any save files and updates necessary for future action. There is no telling what you might require out of your program.

A gaming motherboard will often have extra PCIe slots SATA slots or support for SATA cables. These should work for high-end and high-capacity hard drives. These include solid-state drives that may run faster and can handle more data at once.

A traditional motherboard is best for small-end applications, like a hard disk drive. A regular model can work with smaller hard drives that don’t have as many technical requirements as what other things might utilize.

Video Card Slot

Every motherboard has a video card slot. While the dedicated graphics processor on a motherboard can be useful, it is recommended that you add a video card to the model. Such a card will expand the graphics capability on your computer.

A traditional motherboard will feature an AGP slot. The Accelerated Graphics Port can support an extended bandwidth between reading and write functions. Most AGP cards can read up to 267 MB/s. The most powerful AGP models can write at 2.133 GB/s.

Source: Desk Decode

A gaming motherboard will likely support the PCI Express x16 or PCIe format. The Peripheral Component Interconnect system can handle 4 GB/s write and read speeds. The rate is ideal for gaming purposes and for playing back videos and other high-definition content. You should look for PCI Express x16 support when finding a motherboard for gaming purposes. The strongest graphics cards or GPUs will run on the PCIe format.

Audio Support

The audio quality of a gaming program is as outstanding as the graphics feature. A motherboard must work to where it can handle graphics functions well and produce a powerful signal.

A gaming motherboard will feature gold-plated contacts on its I/O panel. Gold has a better capacitance total and can conduct signals better than other items, thus producing a consistent link.

A DAC or digital-to-analog converter may appear on both types of motherboards. But you’re more likely to find this on a gaming motherboard. A DAC is necessary for converting digital signals into simple analog signals that are easier for people to read and enjoy.

Proper capacitors are also critical to the success of a motherboard’s audio system. Gaming motherboards for i7 8700K often use high-end capacitors that can handle energy and signals faster than others. Nichicon capacitors often appear on some motherboards, what with Nichicon’s models being more powerful than others.

Cable Support

A traditional motherboard won’t require as many cables as other models. A motherboard will utilize direct connections in most situations.

A gaming motherboard will utilize added cables that are necessary for transferring high amounts of data at once. A SATA interface may be necessary for some models. The Serial Advanced Technology Attachment connection uses multiple pins for a connection and can manage several gigabits of data every second. A SATA link can be vital for some graphics cards, cooling systems, and other high-power features that a motherboard might utilize.

You can identify the small ports on the ends of the motherboard to see where the SATA cables would enter. These should have some locking features that ensure the cables aren’t going to slip out from the main body while in operation. The design protects the connections from being lost and from losing anything that might run well.

What to Note

All of the features you’ve read about surrounding a gaming motherboard and a regular model are good points to see. You have to take note of how well a gaming motherboard can function and what makes it different.

But you should also note your needs for a motherboard versus what’s available. You have many questions that you should note when you’re finding a motherboard that fits your work needs and gives you the control you deserve out of your work. How much RAM is necessary for your programs? How fast should the CPU be? What type of graphics card are you going to utilize, and what port is necessary for allowing that card to run right?

The things that work in your motherboard can influence how well the computer functions. You must see that you have a quality motherboard design that functions well and provides a better amount of control over your computing experience.

Take note of what you require out of your motherboard when finding a quality model. A gaming motherboard can be ideal for the most powerful programs, but a traditional motherboard may be best for basic operations. Be sure you notice what works when finding a motherboard that is appropriate for use and is easy to trust.

