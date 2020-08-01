16/32/64 Bit Assembly Programs

Ok so before we move on and jump into writing and running 64 bit programs (because all programs today are 64bit these days no? j.k.) let's have a look how to compile a simple program for each of those architectures. This knowledge should also help you better understand how to start a nano VM and "debug" problems that might arise.

To produce binaries we will use nasm compiler and to explore them we will use radare2 (https://rada.re/n/).

Program that we will compile and analyse will be extremely simple. This is so we can focus on important aspects of 16, 32 and 64 bit programs rather than complexities in the programs themselves.

Source code for all examples and compiling them is available in GitLab repo: https://gitlab.com/mvuksano/kvm-playground/-/tree/master/05-assemly-compiling.

Let's jump into it.

16 bit assembly

Let's compile the following program:

BITS 16 mov ax , 'A' add ax , '0' mov dx , 0x3f8 out dx , al mov eax , 0xc000 jmp eax

As you can see, it starts with

BITS 16

directive. This tells compiler that we are want to produce a 16 bit binary.

To produce a binary we only need to invoke

nasm

nasm -o a16.bin a16.asm

compiler.

There are a lot of tools that we could use at this point look into the executable. I'll use radare2 as it comes with some bells and whistles (e.g. nicely formatted and colored disassembly)

The first line (

mov ax, 0x41

) is represented using 3 bytes. b8 is the opcode for mov instruction while the following two bytes is number 0x41 written using two bytes in little endian format.

Next line (

0x83c030

0x30

ax

ax

0x83

0xc0

ax

) encodes instruction to addto whatever value is inregister and store it back into. Notice how ax is 16 bit register and the immediate operand (0x30) is 8 bits in size. ADD instruction () has numerous options that customize its operation. In this case we useto tell ADD op to useregister as source and destination.

Following that is

0xbaf803

0xb84100

8

a

dx

. This instruction does similar thing toin the first line. Notice how the second byte changed fromto. This is because opcode of this instruction encodes which register is used. In this case this instruction tells CPU to use register

0xee

instruction is a simple one. It's a one byte instruction telling our CPU.

Following is

0x66b800c00000

0xb8

0x00c0

0x66

0xb8

0x0000

. We've seenbefore. We also know thatis target of our jump instruction written in little endian format. Two questions that remain are: 1. What is thatin front of? and what is thatat the end of the instruction?

0x66

MOV

ax

0xc000

eax

0xc000

0x0000c000

0x0000c000

0x00c00000

0x66b8

is part of the instruction which tells CPU to use non-default instruction length. In our 16bit program default length forinstruction is 16 bits (e.g.register). Here we are putting valueinto 32bit register. In our casecan be written as. We just added a number of zeros to get a 32bit number. Now if we writein little endian format we get. This is exactly sequence of digits that we see following

0x66ffe0

0xffe0

jmp eax

is the last instruction in our program. 0x66 serves same purpose as in previous instruction - it tells CPU to "switch to" using 32 bit operands.is opcode forinstruction.

Before we move on to looking at 32bit version of the same program keep two things in mind:

CPU expects operands to be 2bytes in size usually if we want to use 32bit operand size we need to use opcode prefix 0x66 to tell x86 CPU to do so.

32 bit assembly

Let's have a look at what the same program looks like compiled using 32 bits:

BITS 32 mov eax , 'A' add eax , '0' mov edx , 0x3f8 out dx , al mov eax , 0xc000 jmp eax

You can notice a few changes. First line is directive that tells

nasm

ax

eax

eax

ax

ax

eax

compiler that we want to output 32 bit binary. Also notice that instead of usingas operand we useis name of 32 bit register whileis used to name 16 bit register. As a matter of factrepresents lower 16 bits ofregister.

Looking at disassembly we can see that it's very similar.

Another thing worth pointing out is that

0x66

prefix in front of second last instruction is not there any more. In 32bit mode default operand size is 32 bits so there's no need for prefix in this case.

Size of binary has also slightly increased. Instead of being 13 bytes in size its not 15 bytes.

64 bit assembly

Lastly let's look at equivalent 64 bit program:

BITS 64 mov rax , QWORD 'A' add rax , QWORD '0' mov rdx , QWORD 0x3f8 out dx , al mov rax , QWORD 0xc000 jmp rax

Besides

BITS

QWORD

directive telling compiler that it should output 64 bit program we useto explicitly specify that immediate operands should be 8 bytes in size.

Looking at the disassembly we can see that it grew in size again. This is expected as size of immediate operands is doubled.

Besides the operand size this disassembly looks very similar to 32 bit one. One difference we can immediately notice is that a lot of instructions have

0x48

Conclusion

prefix. This is so called REX prefix. It's available in 64 bit mode only and in this case tell CPU that the instruction should use 64 bit operand size. Keep in mind that some instructions, in 64 bit mode, do not use 64 bit operand by default but instead use 32 bit ones. MOV is an example of such an instruction.

In this article we have taken a look at a very simple program and its representation as 16, 32 and 64 bit binary. I don't expect you will need to deal with assembly code day to day but being familiar with it is very useful when working with hypervisors and VMs. In the early stages of a VMs life there are very few tools for debugging and the best one you have is in knowing what the code does.

In the following article we will modify our VM to switch into long mode and we will execute the 64 bit binary.

References

http://ref.x86asm.net/coder32.html https://c9x.me/x86/html/file_module_x86_id_222.html https://wiki.osdev.org/X86-64_Instruction_Encoding#togglelink:~:text=4.1.2%20REX%20prefix

