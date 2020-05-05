Bypassing SSL Pinning with LLDB on AppStore iOS apps [A Step by Step Guide]

Develop apps, tweaks and patch iOS binary/ Reverse Engineering iOS app (arm, arm64)
Open Terminal and navigate to inside of REDACTED.app then run this command to search for certificate files:
DER
find . -name "*.cer"
MBP# find . -name "*.cer"
./redacted_test_ca.cer
./redacted.cer
./certificate.cer
./redacted_certificate.cer
./server_ranking.cer
./mqttServer.cer
,
NSURLSession
,
AlamoFire
… just to name as a few.
AFNetworking
command - strings looks for ASCII strings in a binary file or standard input. strings is useful for identifying random object files and many other things, we can find some outcomes in the REDACTED Mach-O file.
strings
MBP# strings -a REDACTED | grep https
https://redacted-backend.redacted.com/
https://www.redacted.com/games/redacted/privacy
https://graph.facebook.com/
https://private-redacted-api.redacted.com/
and
https://redacted-backend.redacted.com/
are the ones suspicious. These might be the base URLs that the app will use and append with other URLs’ path to make the requests. It’s time to trace where these URLs string are used in the app. We might need the help of Hopper Disassembler.
https://private-redacted-api.redacted.com
string, it will show exactly results as the one we used
https://
command. Let click on the
strings
on the left panel, it will navigate to this address on the right:
https://redacted-backend.redacted.com/
0000000101522d9d db "https://redacted-backend.redacted.com/", 0 ; DATA XREF=cfstring_https___redacted_backend_redacted_com_
to find when it is referenced, it would navigate to new location with showing methods referenced to this string.
DATA XREF=cfstring_https___redacted_backend_redacted_com_
cfstring_https___redacted_backend_redacted_com_:
00000001019c5170 dq 0x00000000000007c8 ; "https://redacted-backend.redacted.com/", DATA XREF=-[BackendController init]+112
. If you ever developed Objective-C applications before you should be familiar with this syntax. For those who did not, let me make it short. This is objective-C class initialzers (a.k.a constructors). So in Swift language it would be same like this
-[BackendController init]
. Let double click on this
BackendController.init()
to navigate to where exactly it is used.
-[BackendController init]
-[BackendController init]:
...
100037fdc adrp x8, #0x101f09000
100037fe0 ldr x0, [x8, #0x3c8] ; objc_cls_ref_BackendHttpClient,__objc_class_BackendHttpClient_class
100037fe4 adrp x8, #0x101eb7000
100037fe8 ldr x20, [x8, #0xb88] ; "alloc",@selector(alloc)
100037fec mov x1, x20
100037ff0 bl imp___stubs__objc_msgSend ; objc_msgSend
100037ff4 adrp x8, #0x101eba000
100037ff8 ldr x1, [x8, #0x50] ; "initWithBaseURL:",@selector(initWithBaseURL:)
100037ffc adrp x2, #0x1019c5000
100038000 add x2, x2, #0x170 ; @"https://redacted-backend.redacted.com/"
100038004 bl imp___stubs__objc_msgSend ; objc_msgSend
100038008 mov x21, x0
10003800c adrp x8, #0x101eba000
100038010 ldr x1, [x8, #0x58] ; "setHttpClient:",@selector(setHttpClient:)
100038014 mov x0, x19
100038018 mov x2, x21
10003801c bl imp___stubs__objc_msgSend ; objc_msgSend
100038020 mov x0, x21
...
with assembly instruction
100038000
and nicely generated comment
add x2, x2, #0x170
. Please note down this address
; @"https://redacted-backend.redacted.com/"
, we will use this when debugging the app in the next sections.
100038000
cffa edfe 0c00 0001 0000 0000 0200 0000
5c00 0000 2026 0000 8580 2100 0000 0000
1900 0000 4800 0000 5f5f 5041 4745 5a45
524f 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000
0000 0000 0100 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000
0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000
0000 0000 0000 0000 1900 0000 0804 0000
5f5f 5445 5854 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000
0000 0000 0100 0000 00c0 9201 0000 0000
0000 0000 0000 0000 00c0 9201 0000 0000
0500 0000 0500 0000 0c00 0000 0000 0000
5f5f 7465 7874 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000
5f5f 5445 5854 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000
b455 0000 0100 0000 c484 3101 0000 0000
b455 0000 0200 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000
0004 0080 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000
5f5f 7374 7562 7300 0000 0000 0000 0000
5f5f 5445 5854 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000
78da 3101 0100 0000 983a 0000 0000 0000
78da 3101 0200 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000
0804 0080 0000 0000 0c00 0000 0000 0000
...
(is the current 64-bit ARM CPU architecture, as used since the iPhone 5S and later),
arm64
(being used in Apple’s A6 and A6X chips on iPhone 5, iPhone 5C and iPad 4),
armv7s
(32-bit ARM CPU, as used in the A5 and earlier),
armv7
(64-bit Intel - Simulator),
x86_64
(32-bit Intel - Simulator) iOS devices use CPU based on ARM architecture. In my opinion, this is easy to read compare to x86_64 instructions set.
i386
where Instruction is a command (MOV, SUB, ADD…), Rd is destination register, Rn is the register that is operated on, Operand2 might be a register or immediate value (for ex. #0xff).
Instruction Rd, Rn, Operand2
, for your case it would be
ssh ipse_home
. You might need to key in when password prompts (default password is alpine). If you would like to debug on jailbroken device often, you can create an SSH shortcut in your
ssh root@your_device_ip_address
file like this (more details you can reference this post for how to setup) then you can SSH via shortcut instead. You also can SSH Passwordless login using SSH Keygen if you manage to SSH more often.
~/.ssh/config
Host ipse_home
HostName 192.168.1.113
User root
to attach to the app and listen for connections from other machines then from our laptop we will launch
debugserver
to connect to
LLDB
for remote debugging. Let’s do step by step.
debugserver
debugserver 0.0.0.0:1234 -w "Executable file"
file).
Info.plist
is the IP range allows for other connections to connect (if you know the IP address of remote debugging machine then please specify that for secure).
0.0.0.0
is port number (you can define any if you want).
1234
argument is abbreviation of
-w
which will wait for process to launch (if not launched yet) or attach immediately if it’s been already launched.
--waitfor
iPhone-SE:~ root# debugserver 0.0.0.0:1234 -w REDACTED
debugserver-@(#)PROGRAM:LLDB PROJECT:lldb-900.3.57..2
for arm64.
Waiting to attach to process REDACTED...
command. Whenever you see the output
debugserver
, it’s time to launch our app from the jailbroken device and you can see from Terminal it will print out new message
Waiting to attach to process
which means that it attached successfully and waiting for a connection to debug.
Listening to port 1234 for a connection from 0.0.0.0...
iPhone-SE:~ root# debugserver 0.0.0.0:1234 -w REDACTED
debugserver-@(#)PROGRAM:LLDB PROJECT:lldb-900.3.57..2
for arm64.
Waiting to attach to process REDACTED...
Listening to port 1234 for a connection from 0.0.0.0...
MBP# lldb
(lldb)
then
platform select remote-ios
to attach into our app (process) via
process connect connect://192.168.1.113:1234
(just to remember
debugserver
is the IP address of the jailbroken device). If we can attach to the process successfully, you will see this log in Terminal:
192.168.1.113
(lldb) platform select remote-ios
Platform: remote-ios
Connected: no
SDK Path: "/Users/xyz/Library/Developer/Xcode/iOS DeviceSupport/13.3.1 (17D50) arm64e"
SDK Roots: [ 0] "/Users/xyz/Library/Developer/Xcode/iOS DeviceSupport/13.3.1 (17D50) arm64e"
SDK Roots: [ 1] "/Users/xyz/Library/Developer/Xcode/iOS DeviceSupport/11.3.1 (15E302)"
SDK Roots: [ 2] "/Users/xyz/Library/Developer/Xcode/iOS DeviceSupport/11.0 (15A372)"
SDK Roots: [ 3] "/Users/xyz/Library/Developer/Xcode/iOS DeviceSupport/12.4 (16G77)"
Process 19596 stopped
* thread #1, queue = 'com.apple.main-thread', stop reason = signal SIGSTOP
frame #0: 0x000000018104e3b0 libsystem_c.dylib`strlen + 48
libsystem_c.dylib`strlen:
-> 0x18104e3b0 <+48>: ldr q0, [x1, #0x10]!
0x18104e3b4 <+52>: uminv.16b b1, v0
0x18104e3b8 <+56>: fmov w2, s1
0x18104e3bc <+60>: cbnz w2, 0x18104e3b0 ; <+48>
Target 0: (REDACTED) stopped.
shows the SDK Path error or something, you might double-check if your device iOS version exists in XCode iOS DeviceSupport or not. You can refer this great post to troubleshoot if issues.
lldb
prompt, to save time, LLDB allow to config commands can be loaded when
lldb
start. You just need to copy those 2 commands and put in
lldb
will do. Here is my sample
~/.lldbinit
file:
~/.lldbinit
## .lldbinit start ###
command alias rr register read
command alias rw register write
command alias mr memory read
command alias mw memory write
command alias il image list -o -f
command alias eoc expression -l objc -O --
platform select remote-ios
process connect connect://192.168.1.113:1234
command alias here also, and it will take effect in
lldb
prompt. But there will be a problem here if you are an iOS developer because this file will also be applied for LLDB in XCode, which means when you debug an application in XCode it also load this init file and will cost you some more time to launch the application. To separate the configuration between LLDB standalone and LLDB of XCode, you can create a new
lldb
file and put your commands there just for XCode usage. Whenever you debug application via XCode, it will check if
~/.lldbinit-Xcode
file if exists then XCode will load this file instead of
~/.lldbinit-Xcode
.
~/.lldbinit
attached to the app process and waiting for us to debug, you might notice that the app is hanging on the jailbroken device because the process is being interrupted. The debug process would be the same as we debug in XCode except in XCode you debug through each line of code, here you debug each line of assembly instruction, and you examine registers instead of variables. Before examining registers, let set a breakpoint first. Go back to Hopper Disassembler, go to address
lldb
of
0x100038000
method, we need to set the breakpoint at this address to see if application will invoke this method or not and examine value of URL string passed to the registers (in Hopper Disassembler, press G then put in address value to navigate to). In LLDB, to set breakpoint at an address we can type:
-[BackendController init]
, or
breakpoint set --address 0x100038000
for short then enter.
br s -a 0x100038000
(lldb) breakpoint set --address 0x100038000
warning: failed to set breakpoint site at 0x100038000 for breakpoint 1.1: error: 0 sending the breakpoint request
Breakpoint 1: address: 0x100038000
. Why??? The reason it’s failed because of ASLR (Address Space Layout Randomization). ASLR is a memory-protection process for operating systems (OSes) that guards against buffer-overflow attacks by randomizing the location where system executables are loaded into memory.. We need to calculate the real address when the process is running to set a breakpoint (we need to re-calculate real address every time we start the app).
0x100038000
, let find out missing part
Real Address = ASLR shift + Hopper Address
.
ASLR Shift
prompt, type
lldb
then enter, the result in the console is the
image list -o processName
(please note that the value might not the same for you as it’s a random number).
ASLR shift
(lldb) image list -o REDACTED
[ 0] 0x00000000045bc000
(lldb)
, so
ASLR Shift = 0x00000000045bc000
. Let set breakpoint again:
Real Address = ASLR shift + Hopper Address = 0x00000000045bc000+0x100038000 = 0x1045F4000
or
br s -a 0x00000000045bc000+0x100038000
then enter.
br s -a 0x1045F4000
(lldb) br s -a 0x00000000045bc000+0x100038000
Breakpoint 2: where = REDACTED`___lldb_unnamed_symbol1321$$REDACTED + 112, address: 0x00000001045F4000
or
continue
then enter. It will run the app for a second then you will see it will stop again in console, IT HITS THE BREAKPOINT!!!!
c
(lldb) c
Process 19596 resuming
Process 19596 stpped
* thread #1, queue = 'com.apple.main-thread', stop reason = breakpoint 2.1
frame #0: 0x00000001045f4000 REDACTED`___lldb_unnamed_symbol1321$$REDACTED + 112
REDACTED`___lldb_unnamed_symbol1321$$REDACTED
-> 0x1045f4000 <+112>: add x2, x2, #0x170 ; =0x170
0x1045f4004 <+116>: bl 0x1058dcae4 ; symbol stub for: objc_msgSend
0x1045f4008 <+120>: mov x21, x0
0x1045f400c <+124>: adrp x8, 7810
Target 0: (REDACTED) stopped.
(lldb)
) at the instruction
0x1045F4000
. Let have a look again in Hopper Disassembler for these instructions:
add x2, x2, #0x170
-[BackendController init]:
...
100037fdc adrp x8, #0x101f09000
100037fe0 ldr x0, [x8, #0x3c8] ; objc_cls_ref_BackendHttpClient,__objc_class_BackendHttpClient_class
100037fe4 adrp x8, #0x101eb7000
100037fe8 ldr x20, [x8, #0xb88] ; "alloc",@selector(alloc)
100037fec mov x1, x20
100037ff0 bl imp___stubs__objc_msgSend ; objc_msgSend
100037ff4 adrp x8, #0x101eba000
100037ff8 ldr x1, [x8, #0x50] ; "initWithBaseURL:",@selector(initWithBaseURL:)
100037ffc adrp x2, #0x1019c5000
100038000 add x2, x2, #0x170 ; @"https://redacted-backend.redacted.com/"
100038004 bl imp___stubs__objc_msgSend ; objc_msgSend
100038008 mov x21, x0
10003800c adrp x8, #0x101eba000
100038010 ldr x1, [x8, #0x58] ; "setHttpClient:",@selector(setHttpClient:)
100038014 mov x0, x19
100038018 mov x2, x21
10003801c bl imp___stubs__objc_msgSend ; objc_msgSend
100038020 mov x0, x21
...
can be translated as
add x2, x2, #0x170
, this is the address of
x2 = x2 + #0x170 = #0x1019c5000 + #0x170 = 0x1019c5170
(you can look back above Figure 4) and Hopper Disassembler is smart enough to find out and put comment at the end of this instruction. So after executing this instruction, we expect value of x2 is
https://redacted-backend.redacted.com/
. Let type
https://redacted-backend.redacted.com/
or
next
then enter to execute this instruction.
n
, you can type
x2
(po is print object) or
po $x2
, you will see register
register read x2
now holding address that contains string
x2
https://redacted-backend.redacted.com/
(lldb) next
Process 19596 stopped
* thread #1, queue = 'com.apple.main-thread', stop reason = breakpoint 2.1
frame #0: 0x00000001045f4004 REDACTED`___lldb_unnamed_symbol1321$$REDACTED + 116
REDACTED`___lldb_unnamed_symbol1321$$REDACTED
-> 0x1045f4004 <+116>: bl 0x1058dcae4 ; symbol stub for: objc_msgSend
0x1045f4008 <+120>: mov x21, x0
0x1045f400c <+124>: adrp x8, 7810
0x1045f4010 <+128>: ldr x1, [x8, #0x58]
Target 0: (REDACTED) stopped.
(lldb) po $x2
https://redacted-backend.redacted.com/
(lldb) register read x2
x2 = 0x0000000105f81170 @"https://redacted-backend.redacted.com/"
to
https
protocol so we need to change value of register x2 from
http
to
https://redacted-backend.redacted.com/
, let do it:
http://redacted-backend.redacted.com/
string by:
http://redacted-backend.redacted.com/
or
expression @"http://redacted-backend.redacted.com/"
, it will spit out new string created with address of that string in memory. As below,
e @"http://redacted-backend.redacted.com/"
is address of new string for my case:
0x00000001c0c63740
(lldb) expression @"http://redacted-backend.redacted.com/"
(__NSCFString *) $5 = 0x00000001c0c63740 @"http://redacted-backend.redacted.com/"
(lldb)
to hold new value by:
x2
and examine its value again, we can see x2 now reflected new value.
register write x2 0x00000001c0c63740
(lldb) register write x2 0x00000001c0c63740
(lldb) po $x2
http://redacted-backend.redacted.com/
(lldb)
to resume application so it will continue to run with new URL endpoint, the process no longer hit the breakpoint and look into Hopper Disassembler we can see all of http://redacted-backend.redacted.com/ endpoints are shown in HTTP History tab with requests and responses details, MISSION COMPLETED!!!
c
protocol, so to downgrade to
https
requests we can bypass easily
http
and
http
protocol so the app works normally when downgraded to
https
http
protocol, this kind SSL Pinning bypass will not work, but we can have our proxy to redirect
http
to
http
so it will work (client send http request to proxy -> proxy rewrite
https
to
http
request and send to the server)
https