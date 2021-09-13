Batch Processing Role in Deep Learning

Batch processing unlocks the ability to process data efficiently and cost-effectively and is crucial in deploying successful deep learning applications. Modzy tackles this not-so-simple problem with ease, providing a seamless process for data scientists and developers. The easy to use, intuitive capability built into Modzy provides fast integration into the model deployment process. To understand batch processing, we must first understand the difference between CPUs and GPUs. A CPU is a processor in computers designed to handle a wide variety of tasks very quickly, but a CPU is limited in the number of concurrent tasks it can handle.